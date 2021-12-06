ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

New 2021 Toolkit: Cybersecurity Awareness

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublished by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cyber Security Alliance, this toolkit is useful for government agencies and private industries alike. The toolkit provides a variety of resources...

securitymagazine.com

CISA names 23 members to new Cybersecurity Advisory Committee

Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), announced the appointment of the first 23 members of the Agency’s new Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, a group that will advise and provide recommendations to the Director on policies, programs, planning and training to enhance the nation’s cyber defense. “We’re...
channele2e.com

A Brave New World: Five Cybersecurity Predictions for 2022

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for the IT channel. As the COVID-19 pandemic drove a widespread shift to remote-first work, organizations around the world have had to adopt very different — and complex — IT environments that support new needs like remote file access, video collaboration, and bring-your-own-device policies. Cybercriminals have evolved their tactics considerably in response to these new attack surfaces and IT relationships.
comptia.org

New CompTIA ISAO Benefit Gives Cybersecurity Grades—and How to Improve

In early October, the CompTIA ISAO announced a new platform partnership with SecurityScorecard to create the CompTIA ISAO Cyber Risk Rating and made it a member benefit for all CompTIA ISAO members. The CompTIA ISAO Cyber Risk Rating, powered by SecurityScorecard, presents an outside-in view of an organization’s cybersecurity posture,...
healthitsecurity.com

HHS Launches New Website to Align Healthcare Cybersecurity

The program aims to uphold the motto that “cyber safety is patient safety,” and its website contained resources, videos, products, and tools to help raise awareness and promote cybersecurity best practices, the HHS announcement stated. “Healthcare professionals understand the importance of hand washing when it comes to mitigating the spread...
TechCrunch

Is the UK government’s new IoT cybersecurity bill fit for purpose?

However, cybersecurity remains a problem, and according to Kaspersky, it’s only getting worse: there were 1.5 billion breaches of IoT devices during the first six months of 2021 alone, according to the antivirus provider, almost double from 639 million for all of 2021. This is largely because security has long been an afterthought for the manufacturers of typically inexpensive devices that continue to ship with guessable or default passwords and insecure third-party components.
Fortune

Quantinuum’s new cybersecurity project signals that the future of quantum computing is—maybe, finally— here

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The quantum-computing future is here, almost. After decades of slow-but-steady progress, it appears that the use of ultra-powerful quantum computers in practical scenarios is finally becoming a reality. That’s according to Quantinuum president and COO Tony Uttley, who said his company will unveil a major cybersecurity quantum project sometime next week.
ZDNet

Hybrid cloud brings benefits. But it also brings new cybersecurity risks, too

The use of cloud computing applications has grown significantly in the last two years as the Covid-19 pandemic forced many organisations to adapt to remote working. Many of those businesses may never go back to being fully on-premises, either because they are switching to a permanently remote model or a hybrid model where employees balance their time between working remotely and working from the office.
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Technology
Bank Info Security

TSA Issues New Cybersecurity Requirements for Rail Sector

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration on Thursday issued two new security directives for higher-risk freight railroads, passenger rail, and rail transit that it says will strengthen cybersecurity across the transportation sector in response to growing threats to critical infrastructure. The directives require eligible railway owners and operators to:. Designate a...
The Independent

Group: Pandemic tech tools raise risk of everyday tracking

Tech tools like digital contact tracing apps and artificial intelligence that European governments rolled out to combat COVID-19 failed to play a key role in solving the pandemic and now threaten to make such monitoring widely accepted, a new report shows.The health surveillance technologies that many European countries deployed after the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year were often adopted without enough transparency, safeguards or democratic debate, according to a report released Thursday by AlgorithmWatch, a nonprofit research group that tracks the impact of AI systems. Authorities scrambled to develop new technologies or use existing ones to combat the virus's...
themountvernongrapevine.com

DHS Announces New Cybersecurity Requirements for Surface Transportation Owners and Operators

WASHINGTON – DHS’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) today announced two new Security Directives and additional guidance for voluntary measures to strengthen cybersecurity across the transportation sector in response to the ongoing cybersecurity threat to surface transportation systems and associated infrastructure. These actions are among several steps DHS is taking to increase the cybersecurity of U.S. critical infrastructure.
Times Union

Accessing Web 3.0 With a Click: Toolkits for Blockchain Adoption

Certain industries are slow to adopt new technologies and ideas because there's a high barrier to entry for mass participation. Two major issues create a high barrier to entry: The capital expenditure needed to develop workable blockchain solutions is insurmountable for most companies, and the technical know-how and development expertise needed to build an effective solution are limited and would take too long to implement.
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
avast.com

How to Know If Your Phone Has Been Hacked

Pop-ups If you’re seeing a lot of unusual pop-up ads, your phone could have an adware infection. Steer clear from these pop-ups — don’t click or open them because it could make the problem worse. Unrecognized texts or calls. Receiving communications from unrecognized numbers could indicate you’ve been the victim...
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
Turnto10.com

Two billion Chrome users warned to update browser over new threats

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Google is warning two billion Chrome users to update the browser after discovering 25 new threats in just the past two weeks. Seven of the 25 vulnerabilities in Chrome 96 are labeled "high level" threats, according to a blog post published on Monday. Windows, macOS and Linux...
Motley Fool

Want to Be a Millionaire? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

A long-term mindset can help you build life-changing wealth. DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing for small businesses. Upstart uses artificial intelligence to make loans more accessible for consumers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
