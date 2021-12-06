DCEU Rewatch Pt. 1: Man of Steel

The newest addition to the cinematic Bat-family is officially underway. Batgirl, the DCEU movie coming to streaming service HBO Max, has started filming. Adil El Arbi, one of the co-directors of the action movie, shared the news on Instagram, with a picture of a clipboard emblazoned with Batgirl’s logo. “Day one of Batgirl,” the caption reads. El Arbi is directing with Bilall Fallah, from a script by Christina Hodson, who penned Birds of Prey in 2020, and wrote the screenplay for the upcoming The Flash movie with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. Leslie Grace is the lead, playing Barbara Gordon, the character most synonymous with the Batgirl moniker.
