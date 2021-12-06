DCEU Rewatch Pt. 1: Man of Steel

If you told me ten years ago that Aquaman would be a huge success in the DC movie universe today, I probably wouldn’t believe you. And yet, Jason Momoa’s take on the King of the Sea has made some major waves. First premiering in Justice League, he got his Aquaman spin-off a year later. Momoa’s devil-may-care surfer attitude worked surprisingly well with the movie’s themes. Combining that with the movie’s impressive character line-up, story, and effects made it a billion-dollar hit. A sequel was confirmed almost immediately. With DC FanDome releasing some behind-the-scenes info on it last month, fans have been interested in the sequel. Just recently, Dolph Lundgren dropped some major praise for Aquaman 2.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO