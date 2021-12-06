Florence Pugh Faints During Septum Piercing: ‘When You Wanna Be a Cool Grown Up’

News like this does make a person wonder how Emma Watson would really come off in the MCU since she’s a talented actress, but switching brands does make a big difference when it comes to acting style and how a person can handle themselves in a new universe that they’re not used to. Some might say that it’s all about the actor and not about the environment they’re in, but it’s likely that this is taken on a case by case basis since some folks can adapt to pretty much anything, while others have a serious problem trying to adapt to different situations and environments that they’re not comfortable in or don’t know enough about. For Emma Watson, it might not have been an issue, but that will have to be something that’s discussed at a later date since Florence Pugh did manage to snag the part of Yelena Belova as she was selected for this role by those in charge thanks to her performance in Fighting With My Family, the WWE biopic featuring the rise of the young diva known as Paige.

