Celebrities

Florence Pugh Faints During Septum Piercing: ‘When You Wanna Be a Cool Grown Up’

By Samantha Holender
US Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorence Pugh’s latest piercing session didn’t go exactly as planned. While the 25-year-old actress left with a “cool” septum ring when all was said and done, she ended up fainting in the process. “When you wanna be a col grown up and get a cool new piercing and you...

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 0

epicstream.com

Florence Pugh Reveals She Passed Out After Nose Piercing Misfire

Even a badass like Florence Pugh has her limits. When you think about it, Florence Pugh and her Marvel Cinematic Universe alter-ego Yelena Belova both possess the same amount of badassery which is probably why the Black Widow star got the role in the first place. But even the toughest individuals have their limits and the British actress opened up about a horrible experience she had to go through just recently.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Florence Pugh Beat out Emma Watson for Black Widow Role

News like this does make a person wonder how Emma Watson would really come off in the MCU since she’s a talented actress, but switching brands does make a big difference when it comes to acting style and how a person can handle themselves in a new universe that they’re not used to. Some might say that it’s all about the actor and not about the environment they’re in, but it’s likely that this is taken on a case by case basis since some folks can adapt to pretty much anything, while others have a serious problem trying to adapt to different situations and environments that they’re not comfortable in or don’t know enough about. For Emma Watson, it might not have been an issue, but that will have to be something that’s discussed at a later date since Florence Pugh did manage to snag the part of Yelena Belova as she was selected for this role by those in charge thanks to her performance in Fighting With My Family, the WWE biopic featuring the rise of the young diva known as Paige.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Florence Pugh Shows Off Wild Side in Tiger Print Coat, 6-Inch Heels & Septum Piercing at ‘Don’t Look Up’ Premiere

Florence Pugh took a walk on the wild side. The “Little Women” actress attended the premiere of Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” on Sunday night in NYC. To the event, Pugh wore a look from Maison Valentino including a light beige coat with a dark brown tiger print all over the floor-length jacket. Under her coat, she wore a black bandeau top with matching black high-waisted shorts. She finished off her look with a simple gold necklace and a Valentino black purse with gold hardware. Pugh also wore a new accessory to the premiere—a septum piercing. Pugh added a serious lift to her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Jonah Hill, Florence Pugh + Jennifer Lawrence!

JONAH HILL SHOWS OFF CHEST TATTOO ON RED CARPET: While promoting his new film, Don’t Look Up, Jonah Hill and his new girlfriend, Sarah Brady hit the red carpet in matching Gucci suits but Hill’s large eye catching ship tattoo stole the show. The art was tattooed by Krak of Brooklyn’s Smith Street Tattoo Parlour.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Instagram Apparently Didn't Like Hawkeye's Florence Pugh Hyping Up Her Own Appearance

The following contains spoilers for Hawkeye on Disney+. Navigating social media can be a minefield. We’ve seen more than one celebrity or brand get in trouble with various platforms or with their own fans for taking a joke too far or otherwise crossing the line. However, this may be the first time we’ve seen somebody run afoul of social media for posting spoilers, as Florence Pugh says Instagram has blocked her from posting about her recent appearance in Hawkeye.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Reacts to Big Hawkeye Reveal

The fourth episode of Hawkeye, "Partners, Am I Right?," is now available to stream on Disney+ and it's filled with excitement. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! It was confirmed earlier this year that Florence Pugh would be playing Yelena Belova on Hawkeye after making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Widow. After a long wait, Pugh finally showed up in the latest episode of the new series, and fans are thrilled to see her again. In honor of her return to Marvel, Pugh took to Instagram today to share some screenshots from the episode.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Florence Pugh and Rami Malek join Oppenheimer

Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie have joined the cast of 'Oppenheimer'. The trio have boarded the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's new movie that will be led by Cillian Murphy with Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt also set to star. The movie has been written...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Florence Pugh fainted getting her nose ring

Florence Pugh fainted while getting her new nose ring. The 25-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to discuss her experience of getting her septum pierced, revealing she fainted during the procedure. Alongside some snaps of her new piercing, she wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "When you wanna be a cool...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Florence Pugh Says She Was Blocked on Instagram for Posting Hawkeye Spoilers

The world of Marvel spoilers can get pretty contentious, as fans go to great lengths to try to avoid details on social media. That definitely has been the case over the run of Marvel's Hawkeye thus far — and apparently, it even impacted one of the franchise's stars. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Marvel's Hawkeye below! Only look if you want to know! Florence Pugh, who was already confirmed to be reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova in Hawkeye, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her appearance in the tail end of the most recent episode.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hawkeye Directors Praise Florence Pugh as "Batsh-t Crazy"

We're two-thirds of the way through the first season of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, and the Disney+ series has been offering surprising revelations at basically every turn. Among them was the return of Black Widow's Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who appeared to pretty great fanfare at the end of the series' fourth episode. While we only have seen seconds of Yelena's latest Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, it's safe to say that fans have been happy to see her back — and apparently, some of the series' directors feel the same way. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie praised Pugh for "being really brave" with her approach to Yelena, to some "fun" and "inspiring" extents.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Florence Pugh Looks Fierce In Crop Top & Shorts Combo At ‘Don’t Look Up’ Premiere — Photos

The actress stunned at the premiere of the new Netflix movie, which she attended alongside the film’s stars like Jennifer Lawrence. Talk about hitting the red carpet in style! Florence Pugh was gorgeous at the premiere of Don’t Look Up at New York City’s Lincoln Center on Sunday December 5. The 25-year-old actress rocked a black outfit that perfectly matched her new short, dark brown hair cut, which she debuted in a first look for her new Netflix thriller The Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

There's Hawkeye Drama for Florence Pugh On and Off Screen

Watch: Hailee Steinfeld Talks Excitement & Pressure of Playing "Hawkeye" Posting certain content will get you blocked from Instagram—even if you are an Oscar-nominated actress. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Florence Pugh seemingly shared photos on Instagram of her performance on the Disney+ series Hawkeye before the episode, "Partners, Am...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Florence Pugh BLASTS Marvel Fans For Getting Her Blocked on Instagram

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is epic, it’s popular, and it’s prone to leaks and spoilers. There has been intense speculation the last few months over the plot and cast for Kevin Feige’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), with “cursed” Tom Holland himself almost spoiling the eagerly-awaiting third installment in his Spider-Man trilogy.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Florence Pugh Reveals New Piercing Ahead of Imminent 'Hawkeye' Debut

Florence Pugh is set to make her Hawkeye debut soon, and the Oscar nominee is celebrating with a new piercing. Pugh shared a series of photos on her Instagram account documenting her new septum piercing, noting how painful the process was. "When you wanna be a cool grown-up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint," Pugh wrote. "Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty [Zoe Lister Jones] to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAANKS. Warning – last slide will make your stomach scream."
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

‘Hawkeye’ Directors Talk Florence Pugh Cameo and Rooftop Fight

This week’s episode of Hawkeye gave fans yet another surprise with the appearance of a familiar face. Florence Pugh made her television debut as the Black Widow assassin Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff’s adoptive sister from Black Widow. Directing duo Bert and Bertie spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the...
TV SERIES

