ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Photo of Santa applying for gun permit causes controversy

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSK40_0dFLXYox00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture that has caused backlash online.

The photo, posted by the sheriff’s Twitter account, shows a bearded man in a red suit sitting at a desk. The photo is accompanied by text reading: “Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today?” The post includes a Santa Claus emoji.

Within five hours, the tweet received over 550 comments, many arguing the photo was inappropriate, with one man saying his child is now scared of Santa, KDVR reported.

The sheriff’s office responded with another tweet, saying “EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hardworking staff.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Father, son accused of starting Caldor fire in California

A father and son were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Caldor fire, which burned for 67 days and became the 15th largest wildfire in California. According to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, David Scott Smith, 66, and his son, Travis Shane Smith, 32, were accused of “reckless arson” in connection with the fire, which burned more than 220,000 acres beginning in mid-August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Armed and dangerous’: Police searching for 2 suspects who robbed metro Atlanta Waffle House

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Clayton County are asking for help in identifying two men accused of robbing a Waffle House at gunpoint. On Dec. 3, police said two men walked into the restaurant on 6544 Highway 85 in Riverdale and approached the counter. One of the suspects pulled out a pistol and demanded money from an employee, and the other jumped over the counter and snatched money out of the register, police said.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Handgun Permit#Epcsheriff#Kdvr#Oxford#Mi#Epso
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
102K+
Followers
78K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy