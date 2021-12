Xbox game clip sharing is set to get a whole lot easier with a new app feature that's out for testing now. The update to the Xbox mobile app allows you to share your favorite clips simply by sharing out a link - whoever opens the link will be able to watch, with no need for them to log in or have any special permissions. The link will be available by selecting that specific clip in the My Library section of the app. From there, you can copy it and send it out to whoever. Depending on how you want to share it, this could be quite a bit simpler and faster than the old process of sharing to specific destination apps.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO