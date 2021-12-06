ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cure announce UK shows as part of 44-date European tour, tease new album

By Paul Brannigan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cure will play shows in Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and London as part of a 44-date, 22-country, European tour lined up for 2022. Robert Smith’s band have also teased the fact that they have recorded 20 new songs, at least some of which seem destined for release on...

