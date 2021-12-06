The Cure announce UK shows as part of 44-date European tour, tease new album
By Paul Brannigan
loudersound.com
6 days ago
The Cure will play shows in Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and London as part of a 44-date, 22-country, European tour lined up for 2022. Robert Smith’s band have also teased the fact that they have recorded 20 new songs, at least some of which seem destined for release on...
Iron Maiden's Senjutsu album has been voted the best of 2021 in Classic Rock magazine's annual end-of-year writers poll. The full countdown, featuring the 50 best albums of the year, is featured in the new issue of Classic Rock, which is out now. “We all still enjoy making new music...
Rising alt-pop star UPSAHL has announced new U.S. tour dates. The artist begins her headlining tour Nov. 30 at Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco and wraps things up in Boston, Massachusetts in early 2022. Once her headlining tour finishes, UPSAHL will join K.Flay’s tour as a supporting act until early...
Nilüfer Yanya has announced the Painless Tour for 2022. The singer will kick off the trek with shows in Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Bristol and London between March 10 and 16, followed by European dates that run until March 30. Support comes from rising star Léa Sen at all gigs apart from Ireland.
James Bay has confirmed a UK tour for early 2022. In support of Independent Venue Week, the singer-songwriter has lined up intimate solo shows at grassroots venues in Cardiff, Brighton, London, Bedford, Norwich, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Stockton between January 24 and February 4. Introducing the New Songs New Stories Tour on social media, he commented:
Mercurial London artist Nilüfer Yanya has announced her 2022 North American and European tour dates to celebrate the release of her sophomore album, PAINLESS, due out March 4, 2022 via ATO Records. The 20-date North American leg of the tour follows the European dates and begins in April with stops...
The full line-up has been announced for Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour, and it includes Enter Shikari and Feeder playing one-off tiny live gigs. The tour will make its return in January 2022, with the bill also featuring shows from Becky Hill, Bastille, Kojey Radical,...
Softcult have shared a brand-new single and video, Perfect Blue, and announced several UK tour dates. The Canadian duo – twin sisters Mercedes Arn-Horn (vocals/guitar) and Phoenix Arn-Horn (vocals/drums) – will be releasing upcoming EP Year Of The Snake on February 8 via Easy Life, with Perfect Blue giving fans another taste of what to expect.
Primal Scream have added two extra dates to their ‘Screamadelica’ UK tour next year – find all the details below. As announced in September, Bobby Gillespie and co. will perform their seminal 1991 album in full next July to mark its 30th anniversary. Gigs are scheduled for Glasgow (July 1), Manchester (9) and London (16).
Crawlers have added four new dates to their debut tour. The Liverpool alt-rockers have confirmed an extra hometown show at The Arts Club on March 24, a gig in Leeds on April 1, a second night in London on April 7, and a stop in Birmingham on April 10. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on December 3.
Iron Maiden will return to North America in 2022 to bring The Legacy of the Beast World Tour to yet more cities, many of which the band has not performed in for many years. The show has already been seen by almost two million people across the globe, being hailed by fans and media alike as the most extravagant and visually spectacular performance of the band’s career to date, with a decades-spanning set list of fan favorites. The 2022 tour produced by Live Nation will also include some songs from their new studio album Senjutsu being played live for the first time.
Brian Wilson has postponed his forthcoming UK tour dates due to COVID restrictions, and announced a co-headlining US run with Chicago. The former Beach Boys frontman was set to head out on the UK leg of his Good Vibrations Greatest Hits Tour, which sees him playing with former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, in the summer of 2022.
Kojey Radical has announced his debut album. 'Reason To Smile' will be released on March 4, and he'll support it with his biggest shows to date at Manchester's Albert Hall and the O2 Academy Brixton in London in April. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on December 10. Introducing...
The Underworld is rocking all through February 2022, welcoming big names and hot tips to London’s most atmospheric live music venue. Here are six dates to be down the front. No matter how many times you’ve done it, there’s always a shiver of anticipation when you descend to The Underworld. As the beating heart of London’s alternative music scene, located beneath The World’s End pub in Camden, this subterranean institution has been a stop-off and springboard for every band that matters. Now, with a lineup that takes in all-conquering heroes and next big things, the only place to be in February is down the front.
The Masked Singer UK host Joel Dommett had some very big news as he revealed we can now get the chance to see the show live, in person. The host and comedian appeared on The One Show on Friday (December 3) to deliver the news personally, telling hosts Angellica Bell and Ronan Keating that everyone's favourite anonymous masked singing game (not that it has too much competition) will be heading around the country in 2022 for The Masked Singer Live! tour.
My Chemical Romance have added new UK dates to their 2022 tour itinerary. Following on from their three previously-announced, and long sold-out, shows at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, and a proposed show at the Eden Sessions in Cornwall, Gerard Way’s reunited New Jersey emo kingpins will now play a second night in Cornwall (May 16), plus gigs in Warrington (May 27), Cardiff (May 28) and Glasgow (May 30).
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo announced a tour for her debut album Sour for Spring 2022. The tour kicks off in San Francisco, California on April 2 for the US leg of the tour. From April through July, Rodrigo will travel across the US, Canada, UK and Europe performing the hit songs off of Sour. The tour will also feature special guest appearances from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 10, while the verified fan ticket sales begins on December 7. In the expansive tour that will visit more than 40 different cities, Rodrigo will stop for 2 different shows in Denver, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia and Los Angeles before she heads off to Europe where she will finish the tour by playing 2 different shows in London.
Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2022. The run of six dates kicks off in Dublin on November 2 and concludes in Glasgow on November 10. In-between they'll visit Manchester and play three shows at London's Palladium, a venue they last headlined in 2019. The...
Olivia Rodrigo has announced dates for her first headline tour in 2022, in support of her chart-topping, record-breaking debut album Sour. Heading out on the road for the first time next year, Olivia will also be playing dates across the UK - including two nights at London's Eventim Apollo in July.
Steve Hackett has announced his latest tour in support of Genesis's 1972 album Foxtrot. Hackett's Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights will take place in September and October next year. Hackett joined Genesis in 1971 after answering an ad in Melody Maker, and made his studio debut on the Nursery...
