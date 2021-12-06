ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopian forces have recaptured two strategic towns, government says

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian forces have recaptured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha from rebellious Tigrayan forces, the government said on Monday, the...

