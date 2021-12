Christmas Cacti have flattened leaves with rounded teeth. The Thanksgiving Cacti has pointed teeth. The Easter Cacti have pointed teeth with fibrous hairs in the leaf joints. Normally the cacti will bloom close to the holiday suggested by its name. Many florists will often force plants into bloom at other times. It is my experience that most of the Christmas Cacti sold are actually Thanksgiving cacti! So, they will normally bloom after that first year around Thanksgiving. And do not be surprised if the plant that you bought this year for Christmas time blooms before Thanksgiving the following and subsequent years.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO