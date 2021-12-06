ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cast of King Richard to receive Ensemble Performance Award at PSIFF

By Jeff Stahl
 6 days ago
The cast of King Richard will receive the Ensemble Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala on January 6, 2022.

The award will be presented to Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn. They are all expected to attend the gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

King Richard tells the story of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends, Venus and Serena Williams.

Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said, “ King Richard is a wonderful film that tells the emotional story of Richard William’s determination and vision that, along with the steady support of his wife Oracene, turned their daughters Venus and Serena into tennis superstars.” Matzner added, “Will Smith absolutely transforms into Richard, alongside a powerful Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene, in this true ensemble film that also features exceptional performances from newcomers Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena, and an impressive cast, including Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal as pivotal coaches Paul Cohen and Rick Macci."

Past Ensemble Performance Award recipients include the cast of the Academy Award ® winner for Best Picture, Argo, as well as past Best Picture nominees American Hustle, The Big Short, Hidden Figures, The Imitation Game and The Social Network .

Other previously announced honorees this year include: Belfast (Vanguard Award) presented to writer and director Kenneth Branagh and cast members Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill; Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award); Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress); Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor); Jennifer Hudson (Chairman’s Award); and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress).

The festival runs through January 17, 2022. The gala event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.

The post Cast of King Richard to receive Ensemble Performance Award at PSIFF appeared first on KESQ .

