Extra's Rachel Lindsay on Don't Look Up and Being the Ricardos

Some multi-hyphenate filmmakers become their own worst enemy because they end up being stronger directors than writers, or vice versa. And then some multi-hyphenate filmmakers shouldn't attempt to broaden their scope at all. To wit, Aaron Sorkin, who proved himself earlier in his career to be extremely gifted at capturing the rat-a-tat, rapid-fire pace of the world of media and politics, grafting urgency while depicting people speed-walking and talking through the halls of Washington, D.C. and New York. But Sorkin's best script remains his Oscar-winning "The Social Network," a film aided as much by the gifted hand of David Fincher as director. Sorkin, in his last few scripts, has directed his own work. And nowhere is it clearer than in his latest, "Being the Ricardos," that he should let someone else step behind the camera. "Being the Ricardos" is a good idea in search of focus, intelligence, wit, and a skilled directorial hand.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO