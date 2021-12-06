ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra's Rachel Lindsay on Don't Look Up and Being the Ricardos

ryerecord.com

“Being the Ricardos” Isn’t All Fun and Games

On the surface, it’s surprising that writer-director Aaron Sorkin chose as his latest project a film about Lucille Ball. After all, “I Love Lucy” has been off the air for over six decades, and while its legend lives on, few viewers under the age of 60 have much of a relationship to it. But Sorkin has ideas. “Being the Ricardos” may be perceived as an historical drama blended with a biopic, but just as he did in last year’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Sorkin is speaking directly to our current moment.
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

‘Being the Ricardos’ reveals Lucy’s inside story

Above: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star in "Being the Ricardos," which opens Friday. (Photo/Netflix) It feels funny to see a movie based on people who starred on a television show that you watched as a child. That’s how I react whenever I saw a trailer for “Being the Ricardos,”...
MOVIES
inlander.com

Being the Ricardos

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) is the eponymous redheaded star of I Love Lucy, Lucille Ball, and fellow Oscar winner Javier Bardem (Before Night Falls, No Country for Old Men) is her husband, Desi Arnaz, the Cuban-American actor, musician, and president of their television production company, Desilu Productions. On I Love Lucy, Ball and Arnaz portrayed America’s most famous TV couple, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo. But in real life their relationship was infamously more complex and tumultuous than the hilarious fictional characters they portray.
CELEBRITIES
WPTV

What's not to love about 'Being the Ricardos?'

"I Love Lucy" premiered in 1951 with 180 episodes produced over six seasons. The comedy series about bandleader Ricky Ricardo and his trouble-finding wife Lucy became a ratings powerhouse in the early days of television and created techniques like multiple camera set-ups and live audiences that are still followed today. The show is simply a classic.
TV SERIES
amtrib.com

AT THE MOVIES: Being the Ricardos isn't quite worth tuning in to

It’s time to put on a show. Or at least prepare one. It’s Monday morning and the cast and crew of I Love Lucy have five days to execute a new episode of the most popular TV show on the airwaves. But there’s a problem. Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) has been accused of being a communist. Her real-life husband and sitcom co-star Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) is convinced there’s nothing to worry about. No major publications are talking about it, surely it’ll blow over. But Ball’s mind is gripped with fear over how this could topple a show she loves with all her heart. As she goes through the next few days getting every detail of this I Love Lucy episode just right, various flashbacks show the audience how Ball and Arnaz met, as well as the ways they’ve betrayed and supported each other over the years. 
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Nicole Kidman Wanted To Drop Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’ After Casting Backlash But Aaron Sorkin Wouldn’t Let Her

One of the most talked-about films of this fall, “Being the Ricardos,” has gone through quite a rollercoaster ride over the past year. Now, it’s being discussed as a serious Oscar contender, with stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem being mentioned as potential Best Actress and Best Actor nominees, respectively. But when those two were initially announced as the stars of Aaron Sorkin’s film, film fans were confused, with some being upset by the choices. And Kidman heard that outrage.
MOVIES
nwpb.org

Reeder’s Movie Reviews: Being the Ricardos

Let’s start with the paradoxes. The latest film from Oscar- and Emmy-winning writer-director Aaron Sorkin boasts several. Its two protagonists don’t look all that much like the historical characters they portray (although Nicole Kidman with red hair comes pretty close). The female lead, a comedy legend, has very few funny lines in the story. And, although the movie has the basic structure of a play, it provides a decidedly cinematic experience.
MOVIES
/Film

Being The Ricardos Review: An Exhausting And Unfunny Look At One Of The Funniest People Ever

Some multi-hyphenate filmmakers become their own worst enemy because they end up being stronger directors than writers, or vice versa. And then some multi-hyphenate filmmakers shouldn't attempt to broaden their scope at all. To wit, Aaron Sorkin, who proved himself earlier in his career to be extremely gifted at capturing the rat-a-tat, rapid-fire pace of the world of media and politics, grafting urgency while depicting people speed-walking and talking through the halls of Washington, D.C. and New York. But Sorkin's best script remains his Oscar-winning "The Social Network," a film aided as much by the gifted hand of David Fincher as director. Sorkin, in his last few scripts, has directed his own work. And nowhere is it clearer than in his latest, "Being the Ricardos," that he should let someone else step behind the camera. "Being the Ricardos" is a good idea in search of focus, intelligence, wit, and a skilled directorial hand.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio explains why he joined Netflix's Don't Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio has opened up on his decision to appear in Netflix disaster-comedy Don't Look Up. Coming to select silver screens tomorrow (December 10) before streaming from Christmas Eve, this Adam McKay-directed epic works as a metaphor for the climate crisis – a topic close (welded, even) to the actor's heart.
SCIENCE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcboston.com

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones' and ‘NCIS' Actor, Dies at 41

Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like "NCIS" and "Bones", has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," a statement from his...
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
TV & VIDEOS
