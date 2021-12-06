ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Honorees enjoy return of Kennedy Center traditions

shorelinemedia.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kennedy Center Honors returned to tradition this year with a real-life gala Sunday...

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, Lorne Michaels, Berry Gordy, Justino Díaz Feted as Kennedy Center Honors Returns to In-Person Event

WASHINGTON, D.C. — To the delight of a standing-room-only audience that included the First Family, the Kennedy Center Honors paid hearty tribute on Sunday night to actress/singer Bette Midler, opera bass-baritone Justino Diaz, Motown founder Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” honcho Lorne Michaels and singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell. The event, last...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Wore an Elegant Michael Kors Cape Dress With Pointy Pumps to the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff attended the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes lifetime artistic achievements, at the White House Sunday evening. Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, actress Bette Midler, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and Motown founder Berry Gordy were all honored at the event hosted by President Joe Biden. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) For the special occasion, the US VP dressed up in a black cape gown featuring an eye-catching embroidered neckline and opted for a sleek pair of timeless black pumps with a pointed toe and...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Biden jokes with 's Lorne Michaels, Steve Martin at return-to-normal Kennedy Center Honors reception

The Kennedy Centers Honors returned to an in-person ceremony Sunday night, celebrating the artistic excellence of Motown Records founder Barry Gordy, Saturday Night Live impresario Lorne Michaels, and performers Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and opera singer Justino Diaz. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony, filling the Kennedy Center's presidential box for the first time since 2016.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Berry Gordy
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Lorne Michaels
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast: Rita Moreno Looks Back on Career and Returning to ‘West Side Story’

Rita Moreno is a living legend best known for her performances in such movie musicals as 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain, 1956’s The King and I and especially 1961’s West Side Story, for which she won the best supporting actress Academy Award, making her the first Latina Oscar winner. She also is one of just 16 people, and only 10 still alive, who have achieved EGOT status by winning at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Additionally, she was the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004, the National Medal of the Arts in 2009, the Screen...
CELEBRITIES
swiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Kennedy Center, Bieber, BTS

Kennedy Center Honors and its traditions are back once more; Justin Bieber performs at Saudi F1 race after boycott calls; BTS will take an "extended period of rest" after U.S. concerts. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
MUSIC
shorelinemedia.net

Remembering the stars who passed in 2021

A look back at the celebrities we lost in 2021, including Stephen Sondheim, Jessica Walter and Larry King. (Dec. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/77c3f2a5c4e84c6bb3cd97b2ddfcfc7a.
CELEBRITIES
KTAL

Enjoy Christmas with the Robinson Film Center!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Rich Hansil, Director of Education at the Robinson Film Center about all the holiday fun you can experience this season at RFC! Special screenings of White Christmas, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Lethal Weapon, plus a fabulous menu at Abbey Singers await you. Check out more at robinsonfilmcenter.org.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kennedy Center Honors#Breaking News#Ap Archive
shorelinemedia.net

Classic 'It's a Wonderful Life' remembered at 75

Frank Capra's “It’s a Wonderful Life” has become a beloved holiday tradition and this year celebrates its 75th anniversary. Two stars of the film look back at the classic which was nominated for five Oscars. (Dec. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
MOVIES
JamBase

Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheAtlantaVoice

Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase

New York (AP) — Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation. That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach […] The post Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MUSIC
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Diana, The Musical’ To Close This Month

The Broadway production of Diana, The Musical will play its final performance on Sunday, Dec. 19, producers have announced. The musical began previews at the Longacre Theatre on Nov. 2 and opened to withering reviews on Nov. 17. At time of closing, it will have played 33 performances and 16 previews. “We are extraordinarily proud of the Diana company and of the show onstage at the Longacre,” said producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group in a joint statement. “Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the...
THEATER & DANCE
EW.com

First West Side Story reactions laud 'top-tier Spielberg' film's 'breathtaking' Sondheim tribute

The first reactions to Steven Spielberg's new film have written a glowing prologue in West Side Story's awards season fairytale. Following the film's premiere Monday night, journalists heaped on praise for the likely Oscar contender. EW's Leah Greenblatt admitted that, while "nobody needed to mess" with the story of the original Stephen Sondheim (who died Friday) and Leonard Bernstein stage production, Spielberg found a unique way into the story for contemporary audiences: "[It's] great looking & largely faithful to the text with a few smart respectful tweaks and a young cast I now want to see in everything," she tweeted after the screening.
MOVIES
The Cullman Tribune

365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party

“Starry Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh, one of the most joy-giving paintings in the history of art, is a major crowd-pleaser at MOMA (Museum of Modern Art, NYC). Hold on, mama, MOMA is our destination for “The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party.” Mr. van Gogh, pardon me, Meneer van Gogh is correct for this Dutchman working in the South of France, painted “Starry Starry Night” in June, 1889. I digress to mention Vincent van Gogh worked really, REALLY fast. On his more manic days, he would often paint one painting in the morning and then another that afternoon. Though he...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy