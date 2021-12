(An open letter to Facebook) First let me give you a big thumbs up and smiley face emoji for the incredible job you’ve done with Facebook and for leading the way in shaping the world of social media. With more than two billion users globally you’ve created one of the world’s most valuable brands in just 15 years. People are more connected and more knowledgeable about the lives of their families, friends, friends of friends, and many others who keep their profiles open for all to see. In the process you have built an incredible advertising platform that allows marketers to precisely target their audiences based on the information they have revealed about themselves online. Sure beats the old days of buying a bunch radio and TV spots and hoping for the best! So, two more thumbs up and a party hat emoji for that as well.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO