Movies

How 'Star Trek VI' Said Goodbye to Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and the Original Enterprise Crew (Flashback)

By Joe Bergren‍
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the emotional climax of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, the movie's credits paid tribute to the franchise's core ensemble, by way of taking a cue from the finale of Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. While Marvel Studios' head honcho, Kevin Feige, had already revealed himself to be a Trekkie by...

Deadline

Hero Nation: Celebrating ‘Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green As Barrier-Breaking Captain

“We always knew this was a journey to the chair, but I couldn’t have imagined how rich the journey was going to be to the chair,” Sonequa Martin-Green says on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast about her Michael Burnham finally being named the first Black female Star Trek Captain in Season 4 of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery. Listen to our conversation with Martin-Green and Star Trek: Discovery creator Alex Kurtzman below: “Everything I had to learn as Burnham and all the healing inwardly and accepting of inner self before I sat down in that seat, it’s really amazing,” Martin-Green says. “It makes the fact...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Enterprise is 25% different than you remember

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will continue to use the re-designed Enterprise. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will feature the same U.S.S. Enterprise that fans saw at the end of Star Trek: Discovery’s first season. The Enterprise is supposed to be the same ship seen in the original series and first few films, but there’s a bit of a difference that some may not realize.
TV & VIDEOS
trekcore.com

EXO-6 Crosses Over to STAR TREK’s Mirror Universe with 1:6 Spock

After paying visits to the Enterprise-E and USS Voyager, the EXO-6 1:6-scale action figure company is taking a trip to the Mirror Universe, as the company beams Commander Spock of the ISS Enterprise out of the Terran Empire. Announced today and going up for preorder on Thursday, December 2, the...
RETAIL
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
George Takei
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Iman
Person
Leonard Nimoy
Person
William Shatner
treknews.net

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 404 “All is Possible” Review: Goodbye, Old Friend

Review: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 4 “All Is Possible”. After hinting at a major change for one of Discovery’s main characters, “All is Possible” delivers this shake-up in the form of a major character leaving Discovery, ostensibly for good, to find their destiny elsewhere in the 32nd century. And we have a life-or-death situation involving a handful of rookie academy cadets to thank for that decision.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Perfect Finale: Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country on its 30th Anniversary

Ricky Church on Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country…. To say Star Trek changed the pop culture landscape when it premiered in 1966 is an understatement to say the least. When the television series got revitalized as feature films and led to a spin-off/soft reboot with Star Trek: The Next Generation and an entirely new cast, it begged the question of just how long The Original Series cast would keep boldly going with their adventures. That question was answered with 1991’s Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week. While a few TOS actors would briefly reprise their roles in future Star Trek media, this film marked the final time the original cast were all together for one last adventure on the USS Enterprise.
MOVIES
trekcore.com

Review: EXO-6’s STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT Captain Picard Figure

Following Lt. Commander Data earlier this year, 1:6-scale figure company EXO-6 delivered Captain Jean-Luc Picard its second Star Trek release of 2021, with the good captain stepping right out of Star Trek: First Contact for that film’s 25th anniversary. Like the Data figure this summer, the 12-inch Picard figure comes...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Blue Origin Honors Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy With Latest Space Flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin carried out its most recent flight with its New Shepard space craft on Saturday and the latest mission paid tribute to Star Trek icon Leonard Nimoy as part of the flight. On the flight with the passengers aboard Blue Origin New Shepard Mission NS-19 was a token of Nimoy's memory in the form of a silver pendant with the initials of Spock's phrase "Live long and prosper" engraved on it. The pendant belongs to Nimoy's daughter, Julie, who lent it to a passenger on the mission who themselves happens to be the daughter of an icon: Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Julie Nimoy approached Churchley about taking the pendant on the flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CinemaBlend

As Star Trek's First Black Female Captain, Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Reflects On Inspirational Words From Franchise Vet Nichelle Nichols

Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols is retiring from the convention circuit, which is bittersweet but nonetheless a milestone worth celebrating. Fans at L.A. Comic-Con 2021 did precisely that for Nichols’ final convention appearance, and celebrities were full of reverential praise as well. Many were quick to credit Nichols as a factor in their careers, and Star Trek: Discovery's lead actress Sonequa Martin-Green was definitely part of that crowd.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country chosen as best Star Trek film by Forbes writer

Star Trek VI: The Undiscoverd Country is rarely chosen as the best of the Star Trek films. Everyone has their opinions when it comes to the Star Trek films and where they fall in the rankings of worst to best. Many fans will choose between First Contact and The Wrath of Khan as the top title. It’s not often that any of the other movies knock these two out of the top spot in the rankings. Until now. But that’s the case with the recent ranking of all thirteen Star Trek movies from worst to best by Forbes writer, Scott Mendelson as he chose Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country as the best of the Star Trek films.
MOVIES
treknews.net

Star Trek: Villains Review: A collection of some (but not all) of Trek’s biggest baddies

Star Trek: Villains: A guide to some of the franchise’s most iconic villains — featuring profiles and interviews. This is a review of the digital version of the book. I have a confession to make, and this seems as good a place as any to do it: I love the villains of Star Trek. In an ecosystem overflowing with movies, television series, comics, and books that have generic, cliched bad guys, Star Trek’s villains are head and shoulders above the rest. Partly because of the actors who play them, partly because of their colorful, striking look, and partly because of the intricate and complex nature of Trek stories the bad guys, gals, supercomputers, babies, spongy alien blobs, androids, evil clones, etc. tend to be more original and leave a more lasting impression than villain outside of the franchise. Not every one of them is as remarkable as Khan Noonien Singh but we have many more Khans than we do Gods who have needs for starships. At the heart of it, though, I think the reason why Trek villains stand out is the same reason why the good guys of Trek stand out: they are relatable, they have strong agency, and the tragedy that shapes them invokes a sense of understanding and empathy.
MOVIES
FanSided

SyFy names obvious moment as Spock’s best in Star Trek film history

SyFy Wire took the easy way out in naming Spock’s best moment in Star Trek history. While it may not be the “wrong” answer, sometimes we like the spice of life on this page. The spice of life is variety, obviously, and going with the same tried and true responses to everything just makes everything feel so formulaic. Personally, I like formulaic most times in life but not when it comes to the best moment in Star Trek history involving Spock.
MOVIES
Inverse

Star Trek: Resurgence

Yet another game has risen from the ashes of Telltale Games, the now-defunct developer that popularized the choice-driven narrative adventure game. Since Telltale's closure in October 2018, many developers have kept the classic formula alive with titles like The Wolf Among Us 2. At The Game Awards 2021, former Telltale developers at Dramatic Labs revealed a new game set in the Star Trek multiverse. But can Star Trek: Resurgence live up to Telltale's daunting legacy?
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES

