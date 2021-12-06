Bitmart Reportedly Loses Nearly $200 Million in Massive Hack

The startup Merama announced additional financing for $ 60 million to reach a valuation of $ 1.2 billion, making it a unicorn in less than 12 months after it was created. Founded in December 2020 with dual headquarters in Mexico City and São Paulo, Merama acquires or creates and generates growth in the largest predominantly online brands in Latin America - in addition to the technology and infrastructure to automate and generate scalability in their critical processes. The company typically owns a majority stake in the brands, allowing the brand founders to retain ownership and continue to operate the businesses, while supporting them with their team of e-commerce, working capital and technology experts. .

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO