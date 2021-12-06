ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Kinney chats about Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated reboot

fox4news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a new chapter in the beloved...

www.fox4news.com

Washington Post

What to watch with your kids: ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Wolf’ and more

Tense sci-fi thriller has violence, mental health themes. “Encounter” is a mature sci-fi thriller that touches on themes related to mental health and family relationships. Riz Ahmed stars as former Marine Malik Khan, who, after a two-year absence, reappears at his ex-wife’s home and runs off with their young sons. But it quickly becomes apparent that Malik is convinced that the world has been invaded by “nonterrestrial microorganisms” and is determined to get his sons to safety. Malik appears to be living with an undiagnosed mental health issue that causes him to act irrationally, often putting both himself and his sons in danger. The three find themselves involved in gunfights on a number of occasions and although there are no deaths, there are bloody injuries. In one scene, a bullet is removed from a wound with a knife. Despite their stressful situation, the father-son relationships are loving, as is the one between the two brothers, Jay (Lucian-River Chauhan) and Bobby (Aditya Geddada). They look out for each other and stand up to their father when necessary. Expect horror-like moments, as when a man opens his mouth to reveal a mouth full of parasites. Variants of “f---” are used throughout, as well as words like “s---” and “a--hole.” (108 minutes)
KIDS
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ on Disney+: Movie release date, cast, trailer

A popular book series has been adapted into an animated film released this week. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” premieres on Disney+ on Friday, Dec. 3. The coming of age film is about Greg Heffley, a middle schooler with big dreams that he plans to chase after he survives middle school. Greg’s best friend Rowley seems to have a much easier time adapting to their new middle school surroundings and the film follows the duo as they do their best to fit in.
MOVIES
/Film

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid's Creator Says Greg Isn't A Sociopath, He's Just A 12-Year-Old

Middle school is excruciating for everyone, but for many parents, Greg Heffley of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series is a constant reminder of how difficult those formative years can be, and how the emotions of pre-teens can sometimes be as unexplainable as their decision making abilities. Based on Jeff Kinney's best-selling book series of the same name, Disney+ just debuted the new animated version of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," centered around Greg, a middle child and the frequent target of bullying at school, which definitely influences his actions as a less-than-reliable narrator. Starring Brady Noon of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," the new comedy is the latest addition to Kinney's 16 novels, a spin-off series, and four live action films.
KIDS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ on Disney+, an Animated Re-do of the Popular Franchise for Middle-Schoolers

And the way he handles it all — well, he’s quite consistently kind of a jerk about it. He often does the wrong thing, ignores his mother’s wishes and treats people like crap. Rowley is a sweet chap, a bit naive, and Greg exploits his gullibility and criticizes him for still acting like a little kid. Greg’s jerkishness gets Rowley’s arm broken, and all Greg can do is think about how he can leverage Rowley’s injury to make them more popular at school. There’s a whole thing where Greg draws a comic strip for the school paper and it gets edited into a PSA for the library, and then Rowley borrows one of Greg’s ideas for a funny cartoon and becomes the king of the cafeteria, and we all pretty much think Greg totally deserves to lose this one, don’t we? Are we getting to the point where we start siding with all of Greg’s perceived enemies, where we’re happy that he’s living a deeply annoying existence? Yeah, more or less. Whatever happened to sympathetic protagonists, man?
COMICS
Michigan Daily

The new ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ isn’t funny enough

I hate to break it to you, but Disney+ is on a roll with the bad remakes. The 2021 release of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is unique in that it’s the first animated adaptation of the beloved Jeff Kinney series. The creators of the film decided to hold to Kinney’s original comic style so that the entire movie looks like a colored, 3-D version of the books, and with a slightly claymation-esque feel. It’s pretty cute.
MOVIES
Quinnipiac Chronicle

The wimpy kid legacy continues

No matter how “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is adapted, Greg Heffley will always be the worst friend. Disney+ released an animated adaptation of Jeff Kinney’s graphic novel “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” on Dec. 3. The animations are vibrant but the 2010 live-action is undefeated.
MOVIES
WSYX ABC6

The next stop in the 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' film series

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series has been turned into a movie and is now streaming on Disney+! The author and creator Jeff Kinney joins Good Day Columbus Cameron Fontana and Mike McCarthy to talk about what's next for the all-new animated adventure!. For more...
COLUMBUS, OH
