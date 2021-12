Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is feeling sweet for Shannon Beador, but she admits the first few episodes might paint her as sour. "It's a bit of bumpy start, but I think that I'm in a good place," the veteran RHOC star tells ET during a sit-down chat at her Newport Beach home. "You know, I do have tough moments throughout the season, but I don't know... I just, I feel that personally I'm in a good place in my life, so I don't think I'm as reactive as I might've been in a few seasons past. So I'm more open to reconciling and not wasting energy on arguing. How mature is that?"

