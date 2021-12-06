ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian man who tried to use fake arm to avoid COVID shot says life is ‘ruined’

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who tried to dodge Italy’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate using a fake arm is a dentist who claims the ridiculous ruse has “ruined” his life, according to reports. Guido Russo, 57, had refused to get the jab before showing up Thursday at a vaccine center in Biella, where he used...

nypost.com

abc17news.com

Man in Italy uses fake silicone arm to try to get vaccine certificate

A 50-year-old man tried to pass off a silicone arm as his own at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic in northern Italy, in an attempt to get a vaccine certificate without actually getting inoculated. The deception was spotted by a nurse, Filippa Bua, as she was about to administer the vaccine...
Mic

This guy used a fake arm to try to scam his way out of vaccination

As a response to the growing threat of omicron, governments around the world are enacting new travel restrictions, lockdowns, and vaccination requirements. The discovery of this new variant has made all of us nervous, but seemingly no one more so than anti-vaxxers. The antics of those who refuse to be vaccinated are getting increasingly desperate and, well, ridiculous. Over the weekend, an Italian dentist tried to trick nurses into vaccinating a fake arm.
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vaxxer Tries, Fails, to Dodge Getting His Shot by Wearing Fake Arm

An anti-vaxxer in Italy was so determined not to get his COVID-19 shot—but still obtain a health pass—that he allegedly turned up to his appointment wearing a fake arm. According to the Guardian, the unnamed man, 50, brazenly entered the vaccine clinic in the city of Biella, sat down, and lifted up his sleeve as if everything was normal. However, the eagle-eyed health worker noticed something was amiss. “At first I thought I made a mistake, that it was a patient with an artificial arm,” Filippa Bua told Italian media. “The color of the arm made me suspicious and so I asked the man to uncover the rest of his left arm. It was well-made but it wasn’t the same color [as the rest of the arm].” Bua claims the man then said to her, “Would you have imagined that I’d have such a physique?”
dallassun.com

Dentist in Italy faces charges after using fake arm for Covid jab

After attempting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone, a dentist in the northern Italian city of Biella is facing possible criminal charges. Nurse Filippa Bua said she could immediately tell that something was not right when the dentist presented the fake arm for his vaccine shot last week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Man Attempts to Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine Shot and Still Get Certificate by Wearing Fake Arm

A 50-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he showed up to a COVID vaccine clinic with a prosthetic arm. According to la Repubblica, the incident happened in the northern Italy last month, after the government signed a decree making a COVID “super green pass” mandatory at bars, theatres, gyms, and other public spaces beginning next week. Not having the document will, of course, result in many inconveniences; but rather than simply get the jab, the vaccine-hesitant man decided he’d try to circumvent the system by donning a silicone arm to his vaccine appointment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Italian who tried to evade vaccine using prosthetic arm now claims he’s received his shot

A man protesting vaccination rules who made global headlines last week by wearing a fake arm to a vaccination center in Italy has now had his shot for real, he said. The dentist, who has been named as Guido Russo by the Associated Press, told an Italian talk show Wednesday night that after the furor, he had received a vaccine against the coronavirus “because the system obliged me to,” he said.
WORLD
