ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Outdoors: Walleye tournaments could make one angler $300K richer

By By Matt Markey / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eL6t0_0dFLW67D00

When two of the most financially rewarding walleye fishing tournaments in the world ended at the same hour on the same day recently, the most important person involved in these mega-buck affairs was not one of the anglers, a sponsor, a tackle company representative, or any of the tournament organizers.

Before the big checks are written and the close to $700,000 in prizes and cash are awarded, before the IRS gets an official notice of the financial windfall experienced by some very fortunate Lake Erie anglers, and before the champagne corks legitimately can fly, everyone needed to wait on the polygraph examiner.

There was just so much money on the line — the winner of this year's Fall Brawl stood to take home a fully-rigged $125,000 Ranger boat, while the winner of The National Fishing Expos Walleye Slam would claim a new Warrior boat worth $151,670 — and the cash kept flowing down through the top five places in the Brawl, and the top 10 in the Slam.

So the promoters of both events, which peculiarly ran with the same dates — Oct. 15 through on Nov. 28 — hit pause once the final day passed.

They needed some time to sit the winners and top finishers down, strap the electronic sensors on them, and have a lie detector technician closely monitor their breathing, pulse, blood pressure, and other physiological indicators while the fishermen were quizzed about their catch.

Everything — meaning the expensive boats and the fat checks — is put on hold until the polygraph results match the fishermen's accounts of where, when, and how they caught their monster walleye.

Everything is “pending” or “unofficial” until the lie detector tech gives his nod of approval.

There is good reason for the extensive safeguards. A few years ago, one angler was listed for weeks in the top spot of the standings of the Brawl, with a fish that was slightly bigger than the eventual winner, but his name and his fish vaporized before the results went official. Another one of the fish listed in the top five also disappeared when the final, official standings were released. Organizers had no comment on what happened, but Lake Erie anglers correctly surmised that hanky and his evil cohort panky were involved.

More recently, a failure to acquire proper registration for his boat knocked another angler out of the big money.

With two tournaments this year and relatively low entry fees for both events — $35 for the Slam and $30 for the Brawl — many anglers entered both tournaments. The Slam drew 7,355 entries in its first year, while the decade-old Brawl had 10,574 anglers entered.

The opportunity existed for one fisherman who caught a huge fall walleye on Lake Erie to win in excess of a quarter of a million dollars by taking part in the Brawl and the Slam.

And that is exactly what appears to have happened.

Jacob Runyon of Cleveland weighed in a Lake Erie walleye on Nov. 23 in the Fall Brawl that weighed 12.770 pounds and measured 29 inches. The official weigh-in site for the Brawl was the Cabela's store in Avon, a suburb to the east of Cleveland.

Since he had entered both events, Runyon weighed the same fish in at Erie Outfitters, a bait and tackle shop in nearby Sheffield Lake that served as the weigh-master for the Walleye Slam. It weighed 12.79 on the Slam scale.

If all of the polygraphs go well, everything will be official soon and Runyon will be more than $300,000 richer. If not, he could be bounced from the events and come out with zero.

If Runyon wins, he is expected to share the bounty with his tournament fishing partner, Chase Cominsky of Hermitage Pa., who was fishing with Runyon when the big money walleye went into the net. Cominsky currently has the No. 10 fish in the Slam with an 11.18 pounder that will pay $5,000 once the results are official.

The winner of this year's Brawl gets a $125,000 Ranger boat, and the opportunity to win additional cash through numerous bonuses. Second place lands a $115,000 Ranger, with cash payouts of $65,000 for third place, $55,000 for fourth, and $45,000 for finishing fifth. The top five prizes in the Brawl are valued at more than $405,000.

In the Walleye Slam, the biggest fish wins the angler a new Warrior boat worth $151,670, while finishing second is worth $50,000. The Slam pays out to the top 10 finishers, with nearly $300,000 cash and prizes in that award pool.

Last year's Brawl winner was Mitch Dougherty, a charter captain from Port Clinton who registered a 12.855-pound walleye he caught on Thanksgiving Day of 2020. The 2019 Brawl was won by James Atkinson of Streetsboro with a 12.395-pound walleye he caught on Black Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Jamestown Sun

ND Outdoors: Tackling walleye and winterkill issues at fishery

In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson takes us to a fishery in Logan County where biologists are taking measures to utilize walleye in a lake with an increased chance of winterkill. “In years with abundant precipitation, the Wentz Waterfowl Production Area has enough water to support...
LOGAN COUNTY, ND
INFORUM

ND Outdoors: What can ice anglers expect this winter?

BISMARCK -- Ice fishing season is shaping up in North Dakota and about 430 fishable waters, its hundreds more than what anglers had available prior to the 1950s in the state. There's close to 80,000 to 90,000 acres of additional walleye waters in the last 20 years as well. "There's...
HOBBIES
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola Anglers to host “Bass and Badges” fishing tournament in support of local first responders, local youth

In 2017, the Osceola Anglers, a local non-profit High School Fishing organization, decided to honor and support the families of our fallen local law enforcement officers. The high school anglers agreed on holding a community car wash and creating an annual event that would make it possible for their organization to continue to support the community’s first responders.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglers#Walleye Fishing#Fish#Ranger#Brawl
Daily Herald

'Tis the season of chores for anglers

To be a dedicated angler, or at least one that doesn't have to constantly worry about the performance of their equipment, preparation and maintenance are paramount. As we sit here awaiting ice season, or better yet some nice spring weather and the ensuing pre-spawn period, we are afforded a chunk of valuable time that can be spent performing some important tasks that will ensure your fishing gear is humming along smoothly when it counts and can last for many a season.
HOBBIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Record-breaking fish fought Pennsylvania angler for 25 minutes, but lost the battle

Angler Richard Nicholson was out fishing with his son last month when he heard his son yelling about something big tugging on his fishing line. “I looked over and the rod had really taken a bend, so I grabbed it and just started reeling,” Nicholson told the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “I knew right away it was something big, and I thought maybe it was a musky.”
HOBBIES
WKYC

Lake Erie walleye anglers step up to help kids in need

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — The Lake Erie walleye fishing community is a tight-knit group. They may not share their best fishing spots in the area, but one thing they will share is their generosity. That's where retired Brooklyn, Ohio firefighter turned charter captain Michael Mochan comes in. Inspired by a...
BROOKLYN, OH
Houston Chronicle

Lake Conroe Fishing Report

Fishing on Lake Conroe is fair to good depending on what you are after. The water temperature at the dam early in the morning has been running about 61.73 degrees and will warm up a little when the sun comes out. The water at this time is clear in the main lake.
CONROE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IRS
Times Leader

State-record walleye caught

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Richard Nicholson Sr. was targeting walleye using a spinning reel equipped with 6-pound test and a live creek chub attached to a number two hook, weighted down with BB-size split shot and a slip sinker. And all that landed him s...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
Marshall County Daily

Land Between the Lakes Opens Additional Areas to Archery Deer Hunting ﻿

– Three campgrounds typically marked as “No Hunting” will open to archery deer hunting in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (LBL). Hillman Ferry and Energy Lake campgrounds will be open to archery hunting Dec. 1 through Jan. 17. Piney Campground will be open to archery hunting Dec. 6 through Jan. 2. This will open up more acreage providing hunters additional opportunities to hunt deer while helping to reduce extra deer numbers around public use areas. Archery hunters are encouraged to take antlerless deer in these areas.
ANIMALS
visitstlc.com

Early Ice Fishing: Lake Ozonia

An early ice spot that offers something for most ice anglers is Lake Ozonia. Tucked into the northeast corner of the county, Ozonia offers a mountain lake feel just inside the Adirondack Park. Lake Ozonia has a pretty diverse fishery. The species present in Lake Ozonia are Splake, which is a lake trout/brook trout hybrid, landlocked Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout, and yellow perch.
HOBBIES
Williston Daily Herald

Our Outdoors: The Hottest Stuff on Ice ’21-22

The ice fishing market has exploded in the last twenty years. Where once only a couple of companies dominated the auger, fish house, and sonar categories when I started this column detailing the annual advancements in on-ice technology, now hundreds are present, creating better competition across all hardwater product classes and a free-market economy that would make Adam Smith proud. This year sees that continued expansion with new products such as the growing electric auger market, and tweaks on classic options like tip-ups, as those items and more take center stage in the Hottest Stuff on Ice.
HOBBIES
flyfisherman.com

Fly Fishing for Cannibal Trout

Learn how to think like an aquatic serial killer using streamers that match the target species. This article was originally titled "Cannibal Trout" in the April/May 2013 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. The fish we most love to catch eat MEAT. By meat, I mean other fish. Fish that feed...
HOBBIES
Post Register

CONNELLY: November fishing brings peace and quiet but …

Anyone that has read this column more than a few times understands that I enjoy fly fishing. I especially like fall fly fishing because I often experience fewer anglers, hungry fish, and spectacular autumn scenery. In fact, I enjoy it so much that I sometimes push the bounds of stupid.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

3 of the Best Places to Catch Trophy Musky and Bass This Winter

While I was growing up in the Midwest, I spent the winter on frozen ponds, jigging for pan fish. It was all I knew. Once the freeze hit, I put all my open water gear away and wouldn’t unpack it again until mid-March. But now that I spend the winter in the South, it has become my favorite time of year to fish open water.
HOBBIES
lincolnjournalonline.com

Fishing This Week

Editor's note: we would like to see and hear about your catch. (706) 359-3229. Your trophy buck is at the taxidermist, your freezer is full, and yesterday you walked past your boat and you are certain it called your name. What time is it? It's time to put out your brush piles of course. Start out by bundling up limbs, […]
HOBBIES
1390 Granite City Sports

Entering the World of Ice Fishing

The popularity of ice fishing is undoubtedly growing by leaps and bounds. Many outdoor enthusiasts are finding this winter sport to be both entertaining and rewarding. The question I often get relates to the basic equipment necessary to get started. Although there was a time when anglers were somewhat confused...
HOBBIES
Bradford Era

Robertson: Fishing the mighty Niagara River

Writing weekly articles for two newspapers is a seemingly never- ending chore. You finish up one week’s editorials and immediately begin working on the next. Subject matter a challenge also — what’s adventuresome, instructive or interesting?. But writing can have its advantages. Checking my e-mail just three weeks ago, I...
HOBBIES
perutribune.com

OUTDOORS WITH BUD: Making your own arrows can be fun

Making your own arrows can be fun and really, after you have the necessary items, it can also be more economical. I have been a hands on person for years. I have enjoyed doing my own bow set up work and making my own bowstrings. And I have to admit, there is really some extra pride and satisfaction in harvesting a deer or winning a tournament when you are using something you actually made yourself. Making your own arrows can be time consuming and sometimes people would much rather just purchase their equipment, but if you are like me you can “personalize” your arrows and know that no one else is using exactly what you are.
HOBBIES
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy