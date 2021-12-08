ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Real-time satellite observations reveal how wildfires devastated the planet in 2021

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4hFi_0dFLVz6M00

The spread of extreme and sustained wildfires across vast areas of the planet in 2021 has been captured by real-time satellite observations.

The data was collected by Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), allowing wildfire emissions to be estimated in near real-time, along with the impact on air quality.

Global wildfires caused an estimated total of 1,760 megatonnes (Mt) of carbon emissions to be pumped into the atmosphere this year - equivalent to 6,450 Mt of carbon dioxide (CO2). For context, CO2 emissions from fossil fuels in the European Union last year were 2,600Mt, CAMS reported , so 2021’s wildfires emitted 148 per cent more than that total.

Extreme heat and drought conditions driven by the climate crisis are fueling larger and more unpredictable wildfires.

The summer of 2021 was particularly dire with fires erupting across large areas of North America, Siberia, eastern and central Mediterranean, and North Africa.

August’s total estimated emissions were the highest of the year, with an estimated 378Mt of carbon released into the atmosphere globally. More than half of the emissions came from fires in North America and Siberia, two of the worst affected regions.

Wildfires in the Sakha Republic, northeastern Siberia, set the highest summer-time total from June to August, and was more than double previous years, according to CAMS 19-year, Global Fire Assimilation System (GFAS) dataset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngRaV_0dFLVz6M00

Following an unprecedented level of blazes in 2020, this summer saw wildfires explode across western parts of North America.

The Canadian province of British Columbia was badly impacted following a deadly heatwave in the region at the beginning of summer. A fire on 30 June wiped out the small town of Lytton, BC, and caused two deaths.

In July, California recorded its largest fire in state history, the Dixie Fire. It’s also believed to be the first to crest the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

The high intensity and persistence of US wildfire emissions was captured in satellite observations as a large plume of smoke, which crossed the Atlantic Ocean before mixing with wildfire smoke from Siberia, and drifting to the UK and across Europe.

In eastern and central Mediterranean countries, there were several days of extreme wildfires in July and August, leading to high concentrations of fine particulate matter (known as PM2.5) and degraded air quality.

This summer saw extreme drought and high temperatures in parts of Europe, creating a perfect storm of conditions for severe blazes.

Turkey was devastated by wildfires in July and severe impacts were also felt in Greece, Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, Spain, Algeria and Tunisia.

In late September, the annual seasonal crop stubble burning begins in Pakistan and north-western India. CAMS reported that the haze and smoke pollution led to very high concentrations of air pollution including PM2.5, impacting millions of people. Wildfires were most severe in the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana.

“As the year draws to a close, we have seen extensive regions experience intense and prolonged wildfire activity, some of which has been at a level not observed in the last couple of decades, said Mark Parrington, senior scientist and wildfire expert at the ECMWF Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

“Drier and hotter regional conditions caused by global warming increase the risk of flammability and fire risk of vegetation and this has been reflected in the extremely large, fast-developing and persistent fires we have been monitoring.”

This article has been updated to clarify an error from the original report in a comparison made with 2021 global wildfire emissions

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Satellite images reveal accelerated rate of tree loss in Amazon this year

New evidence of accelerated forest loss in the Brazilian Amazon has emerged just weeks after the country joined a Cop26 pledge to reverse deforestation by 2030.Satellite images – taken on 3 October, 2021 – show vast, clear-cut tracts when compared with images from October 2020. The images, of forested areas near Castelo de Sonhos in the northern Brazilian state of Para, were acquired by the European Union’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites.The Amazon rainforest is one of the planet’s richest areas of biodiversity. Trees, especially in old-growth forests which have been standing for millennia, store carbon and are among our best...
Nature.com

Record number of first-time observers get Hubble telescope time

Since NASA introduced a double-blind review system to reduce bias, more successful proposals are coming from astronomers who haven’t been awarded observation time before. You have full access to this article via your institution. An unprecedented number of first-time investigators have secured viewing time on NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in...
ASTRONOMY
umass.edu

Satellites Reveal Arctic Rivers are Changing Faster Than We Thought

AMHERST, Mass. – A civil and environmental engineering researcher at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has, for the first time, assimilated satellite information into on-site river measurements and hydrologic models to calculate the past 35 years of river discharge in the entire pan-Arctic region. The research reveals, with unprecedented accuracy, that the acceleration of water pouring into the Arctic Ocean could be three times higher than previously thought.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
24/7 Wall St.

Most Dangerous Volcanoes on the Planet

Volcanoes are responsible for some of the most devastating and dramatic natural disasters in history. Massive eruptions have created explosions more powerful than nuclear bombs and scattered ash around the globe. Sometimes there’s so much ash that it blocks out the sun and temporarily alters the global climate.  Eruptions can also reshape mountains, create lakes, […]
earth.com

How satellites will help us tackle the climate crisis

Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency reports that space has untapped potential to help address the climate crisis. According to ESA, climate change is the most urgent challenge faced by humankind – affecting every region, continent, and ocean on Earth. By continuously observing the Earth, satellites...
Phys.org

Satellites reveal Ethiopian elephants under threat, study shows

Tens of thousands of illegal human settlements pose a real threat to the continued existence of an endangered elephant population, according to satellite analysis of the Babile Elephant Sanctuary in eastern Ethiopia by University of Oxford researchers and the Born Free Foundation. Researchers from Oxford's School of Geography and the...
Houston Chronicle

New Earth observing-satellite beams back first images

The first images of Earth from Landsat 9 have been released this month, ushering in a new chapter in the longest-running continuous satellite program dedicated to Earth observation. The satellite, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Sept. 27, is in the midst of a 100-day test period and will offer an ultra-detailed glimpse at changes in land use and natural resources.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
Universe Today

It’s Time to Stop Doing Anti-Satellite Tests

Earlier this month, the Russian military conducted an anti-satellite (ASAT) missile test, launching a PL19 Nudol interceptor missile at a now-defunct Soviet-era intelligence satellite, KOSMOS 1408. The impact obliterated the spacecraft, creating a debris field consisting of approximately 1500 pieces of trackable debris, and potentially hundreds of thousands of pieces that are too small to monitor with ground-based radar. In the aftermath of the test, the debris field crossed the orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) repeatedly, causing the crew to take emergency precautions and shelter in their descent capsules, ready for a quick return to Earth in the event that the station was hit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
5280.com

Can the Colorado Climate Corps Help Prevent Devastating Wildfires?

Experts say the new work relief program is only part of the puzzle. Three of the five largest wildfires in Colorado’s history occurred in 2020, burning more than 620,000 acres. Launching next month, the Colorado Climate Corps hopes to prevent similar catastrophes before they ignite. Some, however, question whether the coalition can achieve the goal it’s set for itself.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Long Valley Supervolcano: World's Most Dangerous Volcano Shows Signs of 'Imminent Eruption'

California's Long Valley Caldera is one of the world's biggest calderas, measuring 20 miles long by 11 miles broad and up to 3,000 feet deep. The Bishop tuff, a welded tuff that characterizes the area, was produced 760,000 years ago when a cataclysmic eruption ejected hot ash that eventually cooled and became the Bishop tuff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Drought#Atlantic Ocean#Ecmwf#The European Union#Canadian#The Dixie Fire
kion546.com

Heavy rain triggered Indonesia’s volcano eruption. This could happen more

Indonesians are used to dealing with natural disasters. Their country sits on the Ring of Fire, a band around the Pacific Ocean that sets off frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. But Mount Semeru’s eruption on the island of Java Saturday was different. Days of heavy rain had gradually eroded...
Inverse

This scarily smart technology just revealed 301 new planets

Looking to the future, astronomers are excited to see how machine learning — aka. deep learning and artificial intelligence (A.I.) — will enhance surveys. One field that is already benefitting in the search for extrasolar planets, where researchers rely on machine-learning algorithms to distinguish between faint signals and background noise. As this field continues to transition from discovery to characterization, the role of machine intelligence is likely to become even more critical.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Satellites
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Greece
ncsu.edu

Wildlife and Wildfire: How Do Wild Animals Survive?

The wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park is still burning, covering more than 1,000 acres as of Tuesday. While there are still unanswered questions about the fire, forestry experts at North Carolina State University said there is one thing they do know: Animals and trees that live there are fire-adapted – meaning they have ways to flee or hide from the flames, survive or regenerate.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
umich.edu

International team, including U-M astronomer, observes planet orbiting b Centauri

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope has captured an image of a planet orbiting b Centauri, a two-star system that can be seen with the naked eye. This is the hottest and most massive planet-hosting star system found to date, and the planet was spotted orbiting it at 100 times the distance Jupiter orbits the sun. Some astronomers believed planets could not exist around stars this massive and this hot—until now.
Indy100

Gigantic exoplanet that shouldn’t exist discovered leaving scientists baffled

Scientists were left baffled after discovering a giant planet orbiting the hottest two-star system – until now, no planet has been spotted around such a massive star, more than three times as big as the sun.The exoplanet confused researchers because such a world should not exist. Located 325 light-years from Earth, it is moving around b Centauri.Astronomer at Stockholm University in Sweden, Markus Janson and first author of the new study published in Nature, said: “Finding a planet around b Centauri was very exciting, since it completely changes the picture about massive stars as planet hosts.”While most massive stars are...
Telegraph

Indonesia volcano: Deadly eruption buries entire villages in ash

Rescuers battled through hot ash and debris on Sunday as they tried to find survivors after a volcano erupted, submerging villages, killing at least 14 people and leaving dozens with burns. The eruption of the tallest mountain on the Indonesian island of Java on Saturday sent thousands fleeing in panic...
The Independent

The Independent

370K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy