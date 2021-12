Hangout Festival announces its return to Gulf Shores with their lineup featuring Post Malone, Zedd, Illenium, Tame Impala, and more. Each year, thousands of music lovers descend upon the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama for their chance to soak up some early summer sun and dance the day away to a range of artists in the realm of pop, rock, electronic, hip-hop, and more at Hangout Festival. While the 2020 and 2021 editions were put on pause due to the pandemic their sights were set on a return on May 20-22, and today the news of who is taking the stage at the festival each day has landed as well.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO