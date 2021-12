Funding to Drive Accelerated Growth of its Conversational AI Platform for the Financial Industry Through Increased Product R&D and Expanded Recruitment and Hiring Initiatives. Posh Technologies, a proprietary conversational AI platform serving financial services companies, today announced that it has raised $27.5 million in Series A funding. Canapi Ventures led the round with participation from new investors Curql Collective, Human Capital, CMFG Ventures, JAM FINTOP, and Piedmont Capital. This infusion of capital will enable rapid growth for Posh, supporting additional investment in product research and development, and the expansion of Posh’s world class team to ensure it continues to deliver cutting edge AI to a growing number of community financial institutions and financial technology clients.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO