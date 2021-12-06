Half Staff Observances This Week

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff Dec. 7, from sunrise to sunset, in observation of the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. "Eight decades ago, 2,400 service members and civilians lost their lives at Pearl Harbor in an attack that would leave its mark on our history forever," Hochul said. "The Greatest Generation bravely answered the call to defend our democracy during World War II, and now we are being called upon to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. On the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, let's honor the sacrifices our parents and grandparents made to keep our country safe, and do our part to stop the spread of this deadly virus: Get vaccinated, get a booster, and wear a mask. We can do it."

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO