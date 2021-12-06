ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Staff Observances This Week

 3 days ago

The President of the United States has issued a proclamation to display the flag of the United. States at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in honor of the life and legacy. of Robert Joseph Dole. Accordingly, the Governor directs...

kauainownews.com

Ige Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former Mayor Anderson

As a mark of respect for the late former Mayor Eileen R. Anderson, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawai‘i shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai´i National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
POLITICS
myhits106.com

Flags To Be Flown At Half Staff Tues. Dec. 7th

Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Tuesday, December 7th, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, in honor of American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor. The...
WYOMING STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Today, in accordance with the recent Presidential flag order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The United States...
POLITICS
iheart.com

Flags Fly At Half Staff For Bob Dole

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announces that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor retired U.S. Senator and WWII veteran Bob Dole, who died on Sunday. Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday.
POLITICS
Why Are Flags at Half-Staff Today?

Flags are flying at half-mast today in observation of the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor. President Joe Biden has directed that flags be flown at half-staff through December 9, 2021 to honour the late Senator Bob Dole. The Republican from Kansas passed away on Sunday at the age of 98. Dole served in the United States Army during World War II.
POLITICS
wnypapers.com

Hochul directs flags to half-staff in observation of 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff Dec. 7, from sunrise to sunset, in observation of the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. "Eight decades ago, 2,400 service members and civilians lost their lives at Pearl Harbor in an attack that would leave its mark on our history forever," Hochul said. "The Greatest Generation bravely answered the call to defend our democracy during World War II, and now we are being called upon to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. On the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, let's honor the sacrifices our parents and grandparents made to keep our country safe, and do our part to stop the spread of this deadly virus: Get vaccinated, get a booster, and wear a mask. We can do it."
POLITICS
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ORDERS FLAGS TO REMAIN AT HALF-STAFF

Governor Kate Brown has ordered that all flags at Oregon public institutions remain at half-staff through Saturday at midnight, in honor and remembrance of Senator Robert Dole. The action changes the previous order to raise flags to full-staff Thursday night. The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia orders all flags at half staff

Gov. Jim Justice has issued two proclamations, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in honor of the life and legacy of Senator Bob Dole and in solemn commemoration of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. View Proclamation […]
POLITICS
