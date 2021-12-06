Half Staff Observances This Week

MADISON, WI -- Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #144 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff tomorrow, Sat., Dec. 4, 2021, in honor of firefighter Brandon R. Romo of Pardeeville, who lost his life in the line of duty after contracting COVID-19. “By all accounts, Brandon was incredibly beloved by those who knew him, and Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, the Pardeeville Fire Department, and the entire Pardeeville community,” said Gov. Evers. “Especially with the holidays upon us, we’re thinking of his family, friends, and loved ones as they grieve his loss.”
