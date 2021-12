There are 31 islands and territories in the Caribbean, yet most British travellers only visit a few select favourites, in some cases year after year. That’s our loss, because this charismatic and diverse region has much more to offer than the fly-and-flop holidays in an all-inclusive resort the tour operators love to sell us. From uncrowded beach escapes to eco-friendly diving spots and mighty volcanoes that cry out to be climbed, there is a treasury of lesser-known islands where we can make new and stimulating discoveries while still enjoying the warmth, sunshine and reviving rum punches that we expect from a winter break in the tropics.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO