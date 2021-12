Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was pleased with the message Rangers sent out in their deserved 1-1 Europa League draw against Lyon in France The Ibrox men had already qualified for the knockout stage play-offs ahead of the final Group A game against the section winners, but they prevented the home side making it six wins out of six.Scott Wright’s deflected goal before the break was cancelled out by a Calvin Bassey own goal early in the second half as Van Bronckhorst made it five matches unbeaten as Light Blues boss.Rangers can look forward to the play-off draw on December 13, where...

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO