Bike safety reminders to stay safe on the road

SPONSORED: It’s dark earlier and we’re reminding you how to be a safe on our roadways and sidewalks. Sadly, there are too many crashes that cause pedestrians to get hurt or killed. Especially during these darker months. Did you know that 80% of pedestrian fatalities occur between dusk to dawn? At the RTC, our vision is zero pedestrian fatalities. We want to remind everyone to use extra caution on our roadways and sidewalks. Drivers need to watch closely for pedestrians – and pedestrians should make themselves more visible when walking. Never be impaired and be out on our roads and sidewalks. Even one fatality is too many.

TRAFFIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO