Jill Biden Brings Holiday Cheer in Sheer Embroidered Green Dress at Kennedy Center Honors

By Aaron Royce
 2 days ago
Dr. Jill Biden was elegantly festive for the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors, held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The ceremony honors those who have made impactful contributions through performing arts. This year’s recipients included Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Lorne Michaels, Justino Diaz and Berry Gordy.

The first lady arrived with President Joe Biden, dressed formally in a short-sleeved gown. Her Reem Acra number, hailing from the brand’s fall 2021 collection, featured sheer sleeves and a neckline accented with sequins. The style’s dark green tone, as well as its dark green velvet accents and allover gold embroidery, was particularly in tune with the holiday season. Biden kept her accessories minimalist and neutral, pairing the festive dress with drop earrings, a bangle bracelet and black face mask.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden attend the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
Jill Biden and President Joe Biden attend the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

For footwear, Biden ‘s shoes weren’t visible due to her dress’ long skirt. However, based on the First Lady’s formal ensembles, it’s likely she wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The style often includes triangular toes and stiletto heels to create a look that’s streamlined and sharp.

Embellished dresses have come back in time for the holidays this season. Many styles include maxi lengths with long or short sleeves, covered in allover sequins, crystals or embroidery for a dose of glamour. Aside from Biden, Kelly Clarkson, Kamala Harris and Nicky Hilton have also worn glamorous styles by Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung and Monique Lhuillier in recent weeks.

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Click through the gallery to discover Jill Biden’s sharp style through the years.

Footwear News

Jill Biden Stuns in Elegant Forest Green Dress & Pumps While Honoring Children of Veterans

Jill Biden was seen attending an event for the children of military veterans at the White House on Wednesday. The first lady opted for a striking forest green coat-style midi dress from American designer Brandon Maxwell for the occasion. The holiday-ready frock features short sleeves and a lapel collar, which she added a pin, and a single gold button closure at the front. Originally retailing for $2,250, the dress is now on sale for $1,250 on Yoox.com. Dr. Biden paired the stylish look with nude pointy-toed suede pumps and accessorized with a gold and pearl broach, layered necklaces and round gold stud earrings. She also added some bracelets, a watch and a navy mask featuring a floral graphic. In a similar spirit, FLOTUS wore a Christmas-y red gown to visit a pediatric vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Va., earlier this week. Shop nude pumps and elevate your style. To Buy: Jimmy Choo Love 85mm Pumps, $675; farfetch.com   To Buy: Sam Edelman Nude Pointed Stiletto Pumps, $147; farfetch.com To Buy: Le Silla Eva Pointed Pumps, $593; farfetch.com For more, check out Jill Biden’s style through the years.
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Wore an Elegant Michael Kors Cape Dress With Pointy Pumps to the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff attended the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes lifetime artistic achievements, at the White House Sunday evening. Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, actress Bette Midler, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and Motown founder Berry Gordy were all honored at the event hosted by President Joe Biden. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) For the special occasion, the US VP dressed up in a black cape gown featuring an eye-catching embroidered neckline and opted for a sleek pair of timeless black pumps with a pointed toe and...
Footwear News

Jill Biden Shines With Ciara in Gold Dress and Slouchy Boots at White House

Dr. Jill Biden displayed peak fall style with Ciara at the White House. The first lady was joined by pediatrician Hina Talib, as well as the Grammy Award-winning singer and her children Future, Sienna and Win to wave to President Biden as he left to visit the General Motors’ electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan. For the occasion, Biden wore a St. John yellow and gold sweater dress with slouched sleeves and a midi-length flounced skirt. The style was cinched with a braided belt, creating a glamorous moment that matches fall color palettes in similar tones. Biden elevated her dress...
Washington Post

Biden’s presence at the Kennedy Center Honors signals to many a return to tradition and normalcy

There’s an old saying that 80 percent of life is just showing up — and President Biden got three standing ovations Sunday night without saying a word. The audience broke into loud and extended applause when he and first lady Jill Biden stepped into the presidential box for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, one of Washington’s most prestigious social and cultural events. They brought along Vice President Harris and the second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
Daily Mail

Jill Biden goes on a shopping spree Nantucket style

Jill Biden went on an afternoon shopping spree throughout downtown Nantucket on Saturday, walking the cobblestone sidewalks with a five-car motorcade and a gaggle of grandkids in her wake. The first lady popped into shops along Main Street, browsing in Pageo Jewelers and Nalu of Nantucket before picking up some...
ABC30 Fresno

First Lady Jill Biden unveils White House holiday theme and decorations

WASHINGTON DC -- The White House unveiled its holiday decorations on Monday, going along with the theme selected this year by first lady Jill Biden, who titled her inspiration "Gifts from the Heart." East Wing communications director Elizabeth Alexander told CNN the idea for Biden's theme was to showcase "things...
Footwear News

Jill Biden Goes Festive in Chic Red Coat for White House Official Christmas Tree Lighting

The run-up to Christmas has arrived and has officially been White House-approved. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden helped light the National Christmas tree last night as they participated in the nearly 100-year long tradition. The first lady looked festive for the occasion. She sported a wonderfully wintry ensemble complete with a buckled long red coat as well as a pair of black gloves, a matching scarf and black boots. Other celebrities joined in on the celebration. The event featured performances from Billy Porter, Kristen Chenowith, Maren Morris, Patti LaBelle and more. Each of the performers brought their own flair...
Footwear News

Jill Biden Pops in Pink Dress and Tall Black Suede Boots at Tribal Nations Summit

Dr. Jill Biden attended a Tribal Nations Summit this morning in tonal fall attire. The first lady listened to speakers, including husband President Joe Biden—before making a speech herself—at the Summit today during Native American Heritage Month. For the event in the White House’s South Court Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Biden wore a berry-colored midi dress. The dark pink number featured short sleeves, as well as a flounced skirt that was cinched with an attached belt. Her look was complete with multicolored gemstone earrings, as well as a gold watch, gold bangle and pearl bracelet. When it came to footwear, Biden layered...
nbcrightnow.com

Joni Mitchell, Bette Middler and more saluted at 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

The 2021 Kennedy Center Honors celebrated Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, Berry Gordy and Lorne Michaels with Lifetime Achievement awards on Sunday night (05.12.21). The prestigious bash returned as an in-person event for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic and was attended by the President of the United States for the first time since 2016, with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in attendance at the star-studded gala.
UPI News

Kennedy Center Honors celebrate Bette Midler, Berry Gordy

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Stage and screen icon Bette Midler, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell and opera great Justino Díaz were celebrated at the annual Kennedy Center Honors gala. The event took place on Sunday at the Kennedy Center's main opera house...
Outsider.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Creator Lorne Michaels Honored at Kennedy Center

The creator of “Saturday Night Live” receives a Kennedy Center Honors award alongside Bette Midler and Joni Mitchell. The Kennedy Center Honors are a big deal. With the first award dating back to 1978, the honors are for the performing arts. Contributions that make an impact to American culture receive the honor. This year’s ceremony took place last night, giving Lorne Michaels an award for “Saturday Night Live.”
SFGate

Kennedy Center Honors and its traditions are back once more

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Kennedy Center Honors is returning to tradition this year. The lifetime achievement awards for artistic excellence will be presented Sunday night in a gala at the Kennedy Center's main opera house after the coronavirus pandemic forced delays and major changes to last year's plans. Honorees include...
wshu.org

Kennedy Center honors creative excellence in the arts at annual gala

This year's Kennedy Center honorees Joni Mitchell, Bette Mider, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels and Justino Díaz were celebrated this weekend with a reception at The White House, a medallion ceremony at The Library of Congress and a splashy, black-tie event at the performing arts center's Opera House. The tributes and performances were filmed for a special broadcast to air on CBS on Dec. 22.
Axios

In photos: Bidens resume tradition by attending Kennedy Center Honors

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended Sunday night's Kennedy Center Honors, resuming a tradition of presidential participation not carried out by the previous administration. Driving the news: This year's honorees include "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels, operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz, actress Bette Midler, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell and...
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Glitters in Mesh Gown and Invisible Louboutins at AHF World AIDS Day Concert

Jennifer Hudson sparkled while performing at the AHF (AIDS Healthcare Foundation) World AIDS Day 2021 Concert in Los Angeles, California. The “Respect” actress shone onstage for the occasion at The Forum in a Yousef Aljasmi gown. The style featured a long-sleeved silhouette covered in crystals, as well as a high neckline and long skirt. The number gained a sleek edge from a cutout that created a contrasting sleeve, crafted from crystal mesh. Hudson amplified her look’s glamour with matching rings, stud earrings and a sparkling hair tie. The “Dreamgirls” star furthered her glamorous ensemble with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. The...
Footwear News

Jill Biden Looks Chic in Lilac Dress & Versatile Slouch Boots for Thanksgiving With Coast Guard

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent Thanksgiving Day greeting members of the United States Coast Guard at the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass. For the occasion, Dr. Biden had on a lilac-purple midi dress, black coat, scarf and versatile slouch boots. The shoes, made up of suede material, included a thick block heel that measured roughly 3 inches in height. On Monday, the first lady and the president attended a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where they served dinner to the attendees. Roughly 250 guests, including service members, families of deployed...
Footwear News

Jill Biden Pops in Recycled Yellow Pumps & Floral Dress While Reading to Kids at White House

Jill Biden flaunted floral while reading to children at the White House yesterday. The first lady matched the festively decorated State Dining room in green and white for her meeting with the youngsters. The former English professor sported a green dress with a high neckline, short sleeves and a flowing skirt. The print of the forest green dress featured large white flowers and yellow leaves. She kept the ensemble color-coordinated with her accessories. The 70-year-old wore a pair of shiny green earrings as well as yellow pumps. The cadmium shoes featured a pointed toe and a thin stiletto, which gave her some...
