Stars From Saved By The Bell You Didn't Know Died

It was many, many years ago that the ABC Network decided to bring the show “Grey’s Anatomy,” to television, and it’s still on the air. While the show has had its fair share of ups and downs, it’s remained a fan favorite for well over 15 years, and it keeps bringing the heat. From hot doctors to steamy hookups to the hilarious writing and the witty repoire, it’s a show that keeps on giving. Many characters have been on the show for a long time. Some are new, and many have come and gone and come back for more. There are probably more famous guest stars and famous faces on this show than anywhere eels, and we want to know more about E.R. Fightmaster, the person who acts as the character Kai on this hit show. Who is E.R. Fightmaster?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO