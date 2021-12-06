Marilyn Monroe's Death Becomes Subject Of Boca Stage's Theatre Event: What Happened On The Night Of Her Death?

Actor/director Warren Beatty is the proud father of two sons and two daughters whom he shares with actress Annette Bening. Find out more about his talented brood here!. Warren Beatty, 84, is a Hollywood icon, getting his start in the ’60s with films like Splendor in the Grass and Bonnie and Clyde and furthering his career with 1975’s Shampoo and 1990’s Dick Tracy. Warren was a well-known ladies man in his day, rumored to have been with, well, a lot of women. It wasn’t until he met Annette Bening, 63, while the two were working on the 1991 film Bugsy that he decided he was ready to settle down and get married. “I waited a long time to be married,” Warren told AARP magazine in 2016. “When you don’t get married until you’re 54…well, as Arthur Miller said, ‘it comes with the territory,'” he stated, referring to a line from the playwright’s Death of a Salesman. “A salesman is got to dream, boy. It comes with the territory.”

