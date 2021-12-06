ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

The Latest News On Coronavirus Restrictions Protest In Brussels

By Rada Mateescu
healththoroughfare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you probably know by now, there’s been a massive protest in Brussels during the past weekend against the coronavirus restrictions. Reuters press agency notes that the police fired teargas and used water cannons on Sunday to disperse protesters. They were pelting officers with cobblestones, and fireworks as a demonstration in...

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Live Covid latest news: France to bring back masks as it unveils new restrictions

France is set to make masks mandatory once again in many places including all indoor settings, under a raft of new restrictions to counter rising infection rates. Olivier Veran, France's health minister, also announced on Thursday that booster jabs will be available to all adults from this weekend, and that the country's vaccine passport will also become invalid without a third vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Financial Times

Latest news updates: South Korea reimposes social restrictions as Covid cases climb

South Korea reimposes social restrictions as Covid cases climb. South Korea’s prime minister has announced new restrictions on private gatherings and expanded requirements for proof of vaccination or a negative test, partially reversing a recent loosening of social distancing rules as the country’s Covid-19 case total increases. Speaking on Friday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Brussels#Protest Riot#Reuters#Belgian#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
healththoroughfare.com

Protest Against COVID Restrictions Turn Violent in Belgium

Europe keeps being jolted by waves of protests throughout its countries. Those who are protesting disagree mainly with COVID vaccination mandates and demand from the governments to revoke them. Lockdowns, masks, and other measures continue to upset the protesters. Many of them invoke conspiracy theories. One of those countries is...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Australia foreign minister welcomes EU security pledge

Australia s foreign minister started a European tour in Athens on Wednesday, welcoming a recent initiative by the European Union to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific region despite a spat with EU member France over the cancellation of a major submarine order. The initiative was announced in September and includes plans to increase a naval presence by EU member states and build stronger defense ties with countries in the region.“There is no question that, globally, we are facing a more strategically contested environment and it has never been more important to work together in support of international rules,...
POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

European Citizen Tries to Avoid COVID Vaccination Using Fake Arm

COVID vaccines continue to be imposed throughout Europe, the continent that is currently considered as the epicenter of the ongoing pandemic. Those who don’t trust the vaccines will probably always be there, and sometimes the methods they use to try avoiding the jabs are amusing. According to The New York...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU unveils trade sanction plan to counter foreign coercion

The European Union moved Wednesday to set up a system of quick-fire trade sanctions that it could impose on any foreign power, like China that it accuses of trying to coerce the 27-country bloc for economic or political gain.The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission manages trade with the outside world on behalf of member nations. It’s seeking their permission to react without needing the endorsement of all 27 when any person, company or country tries to strong-arm the bloc. It could face pushback from some EU countries against giving the commission too much power.The commission says...
ECONOMY
AFP

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now. France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris that lasted more than three hours.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy