Law

What's Holding Law Firms Back From Innovation?

By Andrew Maloney
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough they're evolving, recent surveys suggest law firms aren't perceived as particularly innovative. Analysts say while firms survived and thrived during the pandemic, there may not have been much 'big-picture' innovation. Lawyers themselves may be willing...

www.law.com

Law.com

Why Too Many Partners Misread Their Value to Law Firms

Many partners still practice as if they are still associates trying to make partner. In the process, they misunderstand what their firms truly value about them. Editor’s note: This column is part of a series for The American Lawyer called The Fully Human Lawyer™. Written by leadership coach and former attorney Lauren Krasnow, the series explores challenges lawyers often encounter at work and shows how a leadership coach approaches and helps lawyers solve these challenges. All identities have been altered to maintain confidentiality.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Emerging Partnership Paths, Lawyer Sues Morgan Lewis, A Free PACER?: The Morning Minute

A FASTER TRACK - Kirkland & Ellis’ plans to abbreviate the equity partnership track could spur competitors to follow suit. The industry might be poised for a shakeup as unrelenting demand and an air-tight talent mark puts pressure on firms to shirk the old ways of doing things, Ben Seal reports in this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter. After decades of status quo, law firms might be ready to listen to young attorneys calling for alternatives to the partnership track, leading to significant structural changes.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Fast-Growing ESG Software Company Appoints Its First GC

Michelle Beckers joins Sphera from the software firm Progress, where she was associate general counsel. Sphera provides software and other services that help clients manage ESG risks. Private equity funds managed by Blackstone acquired Sphera for $1.4 billion in September. Sphera, a big player in the growing field of helping...
SOFTWARE
Law.com

Infrastructure Bill, Uptick in Regs Approvals Bring Demand to Drones Practices for Some DC-Area Law Firms

Drone law is becoming increasingly lucrative for D.C. firms. The work requires focussed expertise but also strong multi practice cooperation. Global law firm Hogan Lovells and others have turned a niche area of law and policy into a growing practice area that is taking advantage of a quickly-developing area of technology, thanks to new federal funding opportunities and a race for technology use case approvals.
LAW
ishn.com

What stops firms switching from paper Permit to Work to digital?

Over the last two years, interest in Permit to Work (PTW) software has skyrocketed. Clearly, having the means to request, approve and issue a permit digitally makes processes more efficient and transparent to better communicate safety protocols. For example, a digital system has the benefits of business rules, automation, and...
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

Should Corporate Execs Be Exempted From Discovery Rules? Rejecting the 'Apex Doctrine'

Regardless of the title or business-card designation of the deponent, if he is positioned to have relevant information that may be admissible on issues germane to a party’s lawsuit, these individuals should be available to answer questions via deposition. In the prosecution of complex cases, the pretrial discovery of...
LAW
Law.com

Law Firm Valuations Are Soaring on the Back of Improved Cash Flow

Welcome to the Law Firm Disrupted, a briefing from Law.com reporter Dan Packel that surveys new competitive pressures on law firms and how their managers are coping, plus insights on the tactics and tech employed by would-be disruptors. Have an opinion? Email me here. Want to be alerted to this dispatch in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up here.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Remote Risk: Why Don't Firms Restrict Where Their Lawyers Can Work?

Lawyers may not be in office as much these days, but they also may not always be home. With the flexibility that remote and hybrid work policies afford, it’s likely that some attorneys are working from friend’s houses, public workspaces or even cafes and restaurants. Of course, there...
Law.com

The Talent War Is Forcing Firms to Reconsider Career Paths

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek New York 2022. Held in-person January 31- February 3, 2022, Legalweek is the one place where the entire legal profession gathers to explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their roles and gain the tools to get legal business done. Registration now open.
ECONOMY
knowtechie.com

What legal practices can expect from tech innovation

Law offices and legal practices have always been a part of the fabric of the United States. As we all know, America is unique in so many ways. One such unique feature is our vast array of laws and legislation at local, state, and federal levels. Lawyers are tasked with making sense of this complex system to best serve their clients’ needs.
SOFTWARE
Law.com

Why the GC of Real Estate Multinational Lendlease Wants Feedback from Law Firms

Usually, outside counsel want feedback from their clients. But when Lendlease’s group general counsel Karen Pedersen engages outside law firms, she wants to hear the firms’ opinions on what her people are like to work with and if the Australia-based international real estate and investment company can do anything better.
REAL ESTATE
Law.com

Lockstep’s Latest Loss, 1st Circuit Questions Judicial Corruption, Firms’ Innovation Stagnation: The Morning Minute

LOCKSTEPPING AWAY - The lockstep model might be the talent war’s latest victim. Cravath, Swaine & Moore, one of the few firms to continue to deploy a pure lockstep model, announced that it would shift to a modified version of the model after suffering the loss of six partners in 2021. Some experts say the move was inevitable. Dylan Jackson unwinds how profit shares, prestige and private equity threaten the continued viability of the chosen model of some of the nation’s top firms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Law firm bonus wave continues, with boost from Davis Polk

(Reuters) - Davis Polk & Wardwell said Monday that its associates will receive thousands of extra dollars this month along with market-matching year-end bonuses, a move soon followed by its competitors Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Paul Hastings. New York's Davis Polk, which has been one of the...
BUSINESS
Law.com

So Long, 2021: What the Year Ahead Holds for Law Firm Data Security

Vulnerability makes us dependent on others, and as the start of this decade has shown, we are all vulnerable to varying degrees. The best way to protect those inherent parts of systems and processes exposed to manipulation and misdirection is cooperation in building resilient systems. Data security at law firms...
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

The Law Firm Of The Future – What A Law Firm Should Be: What Is A Law Firm?

Welcome to my new column for Above the Law. I have written two columns in the past for ATL. The first was entitled “Reinventing the Law Business,“ and the second was entitled “Power Niche Marketing.“. Now I think I have some thoughts that will be very useful to anyone running...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

HiveWatch Security Firm Backed by Ex-Twitter CEO Hires Law Head

Scott Goldsmith left FisherBroyles for stealth security startup. HiveWatch Inc., a physical security startup, has hired FisherBroyles commercial and privacy litigation partner Scott Goldsmith as its first general counsel. Goldsmith told Bloomberg Law in an email that he advised his new employer during his time at FisherBroyles and Dorsey &...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Bonuses and Beyond: Law Firms Wrap Up Lucrative Year With Record-High Rewards

See which firms have matched market leaders and what dynamics are driving compensation changes and a spending spree on talent. As 2021 winds down, it seems the ongoing war for top-notch talent forges on. In a year marked by record-high compensation for lawyers, as demand skyrocketed in markets and practices...
ECONOMY

