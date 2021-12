The Honda Passport has a powerful V6 engine and torque-vectoring AWD. The GMC Terrain has standard AWD and lots of standard tech. The 2022 Honda Passport and 2022 GMC Terrain each have their off-road-focused trim. They’re also chock-full of technology, features, and more. These two powerhouse SUVs are two of the best-in-class models available and are surprisingly affordable. If you need to take your family off the beaten path, the Passport or Terrain might be right for you.

