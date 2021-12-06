ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Investor Alert: InteractiveBrokerage.net

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves.

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is warning Canadian investors not to be fooled by the website InteractiveBrokerage.net.

InteractiveBrokerage.net is falsely representing itself to be the website for IIROC-registered firm Interactive Brokers Canada Inc., when in fact the genuine website is interactivebrokers.ca.

Some fake websites look nearly identical to the trusted institution's website with the same logo, brand, and likeness; others copy legitimate websites but change the firm's name and contact details. Calls to the phone numbers provided in the contact details typically reach a scammer pretending to be an employee of the IIROC-regulated firm.

Investors have recently contacted IIROC reporting cold calls being made to Canadians urging them to immediately open an account with "Interactive Brokers" through the fraudulent website InteractiveBrokerage.net.

Victims of this type of scam should contact their local securities regulator.

Tips to protect yourself:

  • Before working with any investment firm, verify the firm is regulated by IIROC.
  • Compare and confirm websites. Carefully check the domain names of any websites you visit and cross-reference contact details on the website with other resources.
  • Immediately question any cold call pushing you urgently to invest with an unknown firm.
  • Do an internet search for the company to determine if the website is legitimate or duplicates the company's website.
  • Check for misspellings or variations on the company name on the website or email address.
  • The Canadian Securities Administrators provide investor alerts.

Investors can also check the background, qualifications and any disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with IIROC by checking the free AdvisorReport.

About IIROC:

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

INSTADOSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Instadose Pharma Corp. On Behalf Of Instadose Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Instadose Pharma Corp. ("Instadose" or the "Company") (Other OTC: INSD) on behalf of Instadose stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Instadose has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (PKKFF, TNT) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company"), (OTC: PKKFF, NASDAQ: TNT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On September 28, 2021, Tenet withdrew its Form 40-F for the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors That Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (PKKFF) Is Being Sued For Misleading Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTC: PKKFF) securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Tenet Fintech purports to be the parent company of innovative financial technology subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money On Your Investment? Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against the following Companies for violations of federal securities laws. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) - Get Summit Therapeutics Inc ReportLifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Rollins, Inc. (ROL) - Get Rollins, Inc. Report. There is no...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Capital Markets#Cnw#Interactivebrokerage Net#Iiroc#Canadians#Interactive Brokers#Advisorreport#Pan Canadian
TheStreet

ALERT: Alfi, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ALF; ALFIW

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of: (a) Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF; ALFIW) common stock or warrants pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Alfi's initial public offering conducted on or about May 4, 2021 (the "IPO"); and/or (b) Alfi securities between May 4, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 31, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Steppacher v. Alfi, Inc., No. 21-cv-24232 (S.D. Fla.). Commenced on December 2, 2021, the Alfi class action lawsuit charges Alfi as well as certain of its executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before January 18, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of those who acquired Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) securities from February 10, 2021 through November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass"). Tecnoglass, headquartered in Colombia, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation Of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On November 9, 2020, Reata announced that its Phase 3 CARDINAL study...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Lucid Group, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid" or "the Company") (LCID) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages DocuSign, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - DOCU

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that DocuSign may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TMC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies TMC The Metals Company Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. ("TMC" or "the Company") (TMC) (TMCWW) (NYSE: SOAC, SOAC.U, SOACWS) and certain of its officers,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CLAIMSFILER ALERTS STONECO INVESTORS To Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against StoneCo Ltd. - STNE

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have until January 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against StoneCo Ltd. (NasdaqGS: STNE), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) securities between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021. Lightspeed provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators internationally.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RYB Education, Inc. Selects Friedman As Its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (RYB) - Get RYB Education Inc. Report, a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced that, effective as of December 10, 2021, the Company engaged Friedman LLP ("Friedman") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, to replace KPMG Huazhen LLP ("KPMG"). The change of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company on December 10 ,2021.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
74K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy