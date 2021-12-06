ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

IPG Sweeps The Inaugural Campaign U.S. BIG Awards

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

New York, NY, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (IPG) - Get Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Report announced today that its agencies won seven of the eight Creative Excellence Awards and five of the nine Media Excellence Awards at the first annual Campaign U.S. BIG Awards , further distinguishing itself as a leader in the industry in creativity, media innovation and across client sectors. The awards, which are judged by a jury of up-and-coming creatives, recognize exceptional creative work produced across advertising and media disciplines.

Among the awards, FCB Chicago, FCB New York, McCann New York, and R/GA were recognized in the Creative Excellence category; Area 23, Deutsch LA, FCB Chicago, and FCB New York were recognized in the Media Excellence category; and FCB New York and Area 23 were recognized in the Product Sector category for their respective work in the entertainment and health, nonprofit, and tech sectors.

"This recognition is a testament to the high levels of creativity that exist within our company, across a range of agencies, communications disciplines and areas of expertise," noted Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG. "Even more so, it's great to see our creative and media ideas being recognized as consistently outstanding by young creative leaders from across the industry."

# # #

About InterpublicInterpublic (IPG) - Get Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Report ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include: Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $8.06 billion in 2020.

# # #

Contact InformationTom Cunningham (Press) (212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne (Analysts, Investors) (212) 704-1439

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

RYB Education, Inc. Selects Friedman As Its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (RYB) - Get RYB Education Inc. Report, a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced that, effective as of December 10, 2021, the Company engaged Friedman LLP ("Friedman") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, to replace KPMG Huazhen LLP ("KPMG"). The change of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company on December 10 ,2021.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

Aelf Hosts Its Inaugural Metaverse Hackathon - Top Of OASIS

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aelf's first metaverse-themed hackathon — Top of OASIS — has opened on December 12th, 2021. Participants are invited to submit their projects anytime before Feb. 9th, 2022. The distribution of the $680,000 prizes will be announced on Feb. 15th, 2022. The Top...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Imago BioSciences Presents Positive Data From Ongoing Phase 2 Study Of Bomedemstat In Essential Thrombocythemia At ASH 2021

Imago BioSciences, Inc. ("Imago") (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today presented positive data from its ongoing global Phase 2 clinical study evaluating bomedemstat in patients with essential thrombocythemia (ET). The data were presented in an oral session during the 63 rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 11-14, 2021. Previously, a Phase 2 data set with a cut-off date of May 18, 2021 was presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Protagonist Therapeutics Presents Updated Phase 2 Rusfertide Data In Polycythemia Vera (PV) At ASH 2021 Annual Meeting

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today presented updated data from two ongoing Phase 2 studies evaluating rusfertide in patients with polycythemia vera (PV), demonstrating its ability to essentially eliminate the need for phlebotomies in patients. Rusfertide also showed rapid and sustained hematocrit control in patients requiring frequent phlebotomies or those having high baseline hematocrit levels (>48%). The data were presented in two oral presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting, in addition to the Company's three poster presentations: one describing the Phase 3 study design for rusfertide in PV; one presenting pre-clinical findings with a hepcidin analog in a mouse model of PV; and another poster on the Phase 2 clinical proof-of-concept data for rusfertide in hereditary hemochromatosis (HH).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

Molecular Partners Confirms Ensovibep Retains Neutralization Of Omicron Variant Of SARS-CoV-2 In Preclinical Studies

Laboratory studies using full Omicron pseudovirus confirm ensovibep maintains ability to neutralize the variant with very high potency, relative to substantial reductions in neutralizing potency across numerous anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody drugs. Ensovibep continues to retain potent neutralization against all prior SARS-CoV-2 viral variants of concern, with an IC50 in the single...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Brii Bio Announces Amubarvimab/Romlusevimab Combination Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK), a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs and large public health burdens, today announced new in vitro pseudoviris neutralization data demonstrating that its amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination therapy (previously referred to as combination BRII-196/BRII-198) retains activity against the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Morton
TheStreet

LUCID ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Lucid Group, Inc. On Behalf Of Lucid Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid" or the "Company") (LCID) on behalf of Lucid stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lucid has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On December...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALGOGEMS: An Innovative Solution To Easily Create Your NFT Free Of Charge

LYON, France, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algogems, launched by a Lyon-based start-up, has entered the non-fungible token (NFT) market with a simple solution for the public and professionals alike. It lets users easily buy and sell NFTs, which are unique digital assets traded using cryptocurrency and that guarantee ownership of a digital object (e.g., a photo).
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

ZUMA-7 Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial Sites (Graphic: Business Wire)

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from the primary analysis of ZUMA-7, a global Phase 3 study evaluating Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) as a one-time infusion, in a head-to-head study against standard of care (SOC) for adults with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who relapsed or were refractory to first-line treatment. Yescarta was evaluated against the current SOC which is a multi-step process intended to culminate in a stem cell transplant. ZUMA-7 was initiated in 2017 and is the first and largest Phase 3 randomized study of any CAR T-cell therapy in the second-line setting, enrolling 359 patients in 77 centers around the world. ZUMA-7 is considered a landmark trial for being the only study to reach the clinically meaningful two-year follow-up milestone. The findings were featured in the American Society of Hematology (ASH) press briefing today at their 63 rd ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition and in a simultaneous publication in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The data will also be presented in full at the ASH plenary session on Sunday, December 12 (Abstract #2).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipg#Advertising#Interpublic Group#Fcb Chicago#Fcb New York#Mccann New York#Ga#Deutsch La#Media Excellence#Interpublicinterpublic#Acxiom Craft#Futurebrand#Mrm#Mullenlowe Group#Octagon
TheStreet

Schrödinger Reports Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement Of Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program At American Society Of Hematology 2021 Annual Meeting

Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today presented new preclinical data from its mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation protein 1 (MALT1) inhibitor program in B-cell lymphomas in a poster session at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia. MALT1 is considered a potential therapeutic target for several non-Hodgkin's B-cell lymphomas as well as chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Schrödinger has identified novel MALT1 inhibitors that demonstrate strong anti-tumor activity across multiple tumor models, including cell- and patient-derived xenograft models, and combination potential with other agents, including standards of care such as ibrutinib.
ATLANTA, GA
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADTN, FTSI, PTRS; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) - Get ADTRAN, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Newgen Secures Patent For Integrated Capture And Analysis Of Documents

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, has announced that the Indian patent office has granted a patent ( No. 383940) for its invention entitled "Integrated Capture and Analysis of Documents." This is for a term of 20 years commencing from January 14, 2011, in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheStreet

Karyopharm Announces Presentation Of Updated Phase 2 Selinexor Data In Patients With Myelofibrosis At The American Society Of Hematology 2021 Annual Meeting And Exposition

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced an oral presentation highlighting updated data from the Phase 2 ESSENTIAL study, an investigator-sponsored study evaluating single-agent selinexor, a first-in-class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound, in patients with myelofibrosis (MF) previously treated with JAK inhibition. These updated results were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place in Atlanta, GA on December 11-14, 2021.
CANCER
TheStreet

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) ("Nuvei"). Nuvei, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

New Clinical And Real-World Data Support Use Of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) In Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced today new analyses illustrating responses that first-line treatment with DARZALEX ® (daratumumab)-based regimens may be able to achieve, including a potential survival benefit for DARZALEX ® in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Rd). Updated data from the randomized Phase 2 GRIFFIN study in transplant-eligible patients and real-world evidence in transplant-ineligible patients were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting. Data from the GRIFFIN study will also be featured in the Highlights of ASH program.
HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
74K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy