Athletico Physical Therapy Opens In Waco - University & I-35

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

WACO, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Waco, Texas, located in the West Bay Shopping Center near MOD Pizza. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and late evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/WacoUniversityI35.

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Waco - University & I-35 clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I have a real love and appreciation for the Waco community, and I'm thrilled to be opening a clinic in the same city where I completed my undergrad degree," Drew Willoughby, PT, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Waco - University & I-35. "I'm looking forward to supporting members of the Waco community by inspiring them to move more and pursue a healthy lifestyle, and in turn getting them back to doing what they love most."

Services available at Athletico Waco - University & I-35 include:

  • Physical therapy - Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.
  • Free assessments - If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.
  • Work injuries - We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.
  • COVID-19 Recovery & Rehabilitation - We offer treatment for patients recovering from COVID-19 to help them through the physical and emotional challenges that can occur from the virus and get them back to the life they knew. Treatment plans may include exercise training, manual therapy, body positioning and education focusing on mindfulness, relaxation, energy conservation and activity modification.
  • Home Therapy - Whether you are planning a surgery, having difficulty leaving your home due to mobility or transportation issues, or would simply prefer the convenience of receiving physical or occupational therapy services in the privacy and comfort of your home - our home therapy services can be a great solution for you.

Additionally, Athletico Waco - University & I-35:

  • Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.
  • Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.
  • Does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment.
  • Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.
  • Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.
  • Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Waco - University & I-351011 South 10 th Street, Suite 130-140 Waco, TX 76706Phone: 254-294-5924 www.athletico.com/WacoUniversityI35 WacoUniversityI35@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical TherapyAthletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 560 locations throughout 13 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

Media Contact: Dana Andreoli dana.andreoli@athletico.com 630-259-5156

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-physical-therapy-opens-in-waco--university--i-35-301438059.html

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

