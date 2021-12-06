Real estate roundup: A look at the area’s newest residential projects

New construction (Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — South End will continue to be a hot spot for residential development in 2022, as is also the case for new dining options in that neighborhood near uptown.

Among the latest residential real estate projects announced for the South End area is a Chicago firm’s first foray into the Charlotte market with a planned three-tower, mixed-use development at 1111 S. Tryon St. The firm, Riverside Investment & Development, expects this month to acquire the land for that project, which could include one to two residential towers with between 350 and 650-plus units.

Nearby, there are plans underway for a 30-story tower with 291 “ultra-luxury” apartments and 9,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space at 1600 and 1614 Camden Road. That development by Catalyst Capital Partners and Stiles Corp. encompasses the former Price’s Chicken Coop location. It is expected to break ground in the third quarter of 2022.

Farther down South Boulevard, in lower South End, local homebuilder Copper Builders is preparing for its latest infill project, an 18-townhouse community at 227 Freeland Lane. Work there should begin in late February or early March.

And Southern Land Co. is eyeing early 2023 to start on its mixed-use, high-rise building with 300 luxury apartments at the corner of Tremont Avenue and South Boulevard, where Tyber Creek Pub sits today.

CBJ’s latest real estate roundup provides a closer look at the residential developments that are planned or underway across the Charlotte area. Check it out here.

