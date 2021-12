Bonus season — that time of year when Biglaw firms say thank you to hardworking associates in the best way they know how, with cold hard cash. The latest firm to announce their own bonuses — of both the year-end and special variety — is Dechert. The firm made $1,071,163,000 in gross revenue last year, making it 37th on the Am Law 100, so they have plenty of money to show associates how much they care. As expected, the firm is matching the market scale set by Davis Polk.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO