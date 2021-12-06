ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finalists Named For 2021 ISG Star Of Excellence™ Awards

By Business Wire
 6 days ago

Thirty service providers from across the global technology and business services industry have been named finalists for the 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards™, presented by Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Star of Excellence Awards™, part of the ISG Provider Lens™ research program, recognizes technology and service providers that consistently demonstrated the highest standards of customer service excellence in the past year.

On December 16, ISG will host a virtual ISG Star of Excellence Awards™ ceremony during which it will announce the winners of the awards. Industry members are invited to register for the online event.

The 30 finalists for the 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards™ are Accenture, Atos, Birlasoft, Capgemini, CenturyLink (Lumen), CGI, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Ensono, Genpact, HCL, Hexaware, IBM, Infosys, Kyndryl, LTI, Microland, Mindtree, Mphasis, NTT, Persistent, Rackspace Technology, TCS, Tech Mahindra, T-Systems, Unisys, UST, Verizon, Wipro and Zensar. For each provider, ISG collected feedback from more than 30 of the provider's global customers.

The finalists are from among a group of more than 1,000 service providers ISG analyzes and evaluates each year.

"The global technology and business services industry has been challenged as never before to help enterprise customers advance their digital agendas in the face of a global pandemic and widespread talent shortages," said Paul Gottsegen, president of ISG Research and Client Experience. "The finalists we are announcing today have risen to the challenge. They have displayed a strong ability to maintain business continuity and support their customers with innovative solutions. Their example raises the bar for the entire industry."

The ISG Star of Excellence Awards™ is the premiere recognition program for the technology and business services industry that ranks providers on the quality of their services. Customer feedback is gathered through continuous CX research that asks enterprises to rate their experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers on an ongoing basis, across six dimensions: Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Innovation and Thought Leadership; Governance and Compliance; People and Cultural Fit, and Business Continuity and Flexibility. Enterprise clients share their experiences working with service providers across industries, regions and technologies within these six categories.

The research goes beyond general satisfaction to explore, in depth, customer experiences with specific services and solutions offered by the providers—research that is now tied directly to ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant evaluations.

The ISG Star of Excellence™ continuous CX research program scores and ranks providers based on customer survey responses. Providers with the highest CX scores are awarded ISG Star of Excellence Awards™ in the following areas:

  • The top three providers for overall service excellence
  • The top three providers, respectively, for multinational delivery, universal industry expertise and comprehensive understanding of current and emerging technologies
  • The top provider for each of these regions: Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific
  • The top provider for each industry
  • The top provider for each technology area
  • The top provider for each emerging technology area

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ studies will include data from the ISG Star of Excellence™ continuous CX research program as part of the studies' provider evaluation criteria.

For more information on the ISG Star of Excellence™ continuous CX research program, visit this webpage. Service providers can nominate their customers to be a part of the program at any time throughout the year.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil, Canada, Benelux, Australia and Singapore & Malaysia with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005617/en/

#Iii#Accenture#Centurylink#Lumen#Cgi#Dxc Technology#Ensono#Genpact#Hcl#Hexaware#Infosys#Mindtree#Mphasis#Ntt#Persistent#Rackspace Technology#Tcs#Tech Mahindra#T Systems#Unisys
