Looks Like Michigan Could Flip An Elite Recruit From Clemson

With the Palmetto Bowl now in the books, the Tigers find themselves in an unfamiliar spot. For the past six seasons, Clemson has spent the week following the rivalry matchup with the Gamecocks preparing for the ACC Championship Game. This season, that will not be the case, meaning the coaching staff will have a little more downtime on their hands than they are generally accustomed to.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO