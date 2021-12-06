Looks Like Michigan Could Flip An Elite Recruit From Clemson

The recruiting momentum generated by a 10-2 regular season in a head coach’s second year has proven to be immense. Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker has turned the Spartans around in just a couple of seasons and he’s already pushing for top-20 recruiting classes. In fact, the Spartans currently...
Michigan has picked up some momentum on the recruiting trail with Saturday’s win over Ohio State. Richmond (Va.) Benedictine 2023 four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings visited Ann Arbor for Saturday’s game and announced his verbal commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday night. “Today I will be achieving one of my...
USC made the bombshell move on Sunday to hire Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley as its next head coach. Riley, 38, is regarded as one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and has produced two Heisman winning quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray with his high-powered Air Raid offense.
With the Palmetto Bowl now in the books, the Tigers find themselves in an unfamiliar spot. For the past six seasons, Clemson has spent the week following the rivalry matchup with the Gamecocks preparing for the ACC Championship Game. This season, that will not be the case, meaning the coaching staff will have a little more downtime on their hands than they are generally accustomed to.
CORVALLIS, Ore. - The top-ranked Oregon State men's soccer team continues its NCAA Tournament journey with an Elite Eight matchup against No. 8 Clemson on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Lorenz Field. Live stats will be available and the match will be broadcasted on Pac-12 Oregon. For the third time this tournament, the Beavers mark their first encounter with their opponent.
Jennings (La.) running back Trevor Etienne announced Clemson, Florida and LSU as his top three schools via Twitter on Monday. He had an in-home visit with the Clemson Tigers coaches that day as well. The State spoke with Etienne, the younger brother of ACC all-time leading rusher and current Jacksonville Jaguar Travis Etienne, on Tuesday afternoon to discuss his final three schools and connections with Clemson.
CLEMSON, S.C. — Alvaro Gomez’s goal in the 89th minute of the Sweet Sixteen match was the difference in No. 8 Clemson’s 2-1 victory over No. 9 Kentucky (15-2-4) in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 on Sunday night at Historic Riggs Field. After conceding late, Clemson responded and picked up a win that sent the Tigers (15-5-0) to their 16th all-time Elite Eight.
Man oh man, what a week it has been. The Michigan Wolverines dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes, Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma in the dust for the greener grass on the other side at USC, and Brian Kelly spurned Notre Dame for LSU. And that was all before midweek. On today’s...
East Lansing — Things are still far from perfect barely a month into the season, but as Michigan State prepares to host Louisville on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, coach Tom Izzo is encouraged with where the Spartans are headed. Coming off a solid few days at the Battle...
On today’s show, elitist USC football fans, the Joseph Medicine Crow building and what’s on USC student’s Spotify wrapped?! All that, and more, from where we are. Producers: Spencer Cline, Aarohi Sheth, Guillherme Guerreiro. Technical Operator: Polina Cherezova.
Wide receiver Camden Brown of Fort Lauderdale, Florida has had an active recruiting week. He decommitted from Pitt and entertained recruiters from South Carolina, Auburn, Arizona and Florida State. He also set official visits to Auburn for the weekend and to USC the following weekend. And he decided not to...
One of the reasons the USC Trojans targeted Lincoln Riley as head coach is because he’ll be able to recruit with the heavyweights and attract top talent to the school. So far, Riley is delivering. Wide receiver Makai Lemon, a five-star recruit in the class of 2023, announced Friday that...
Clemson checked in Tuesday on the nation's top-ranked prospect in the 2023 class. Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter paid a school visit to New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning. (...)
Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 2022 Top100 defender Keon Sabb has decommitted from Clemson, 247Sports confirmed on Monday afternoon. Sabb, one of the top ranked safety prospects in the country, was on Michigan's campus for their regular season finale win over Ohio State and has received a pair of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in their favor since then.
