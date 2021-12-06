Jay Hubbard, Ameriprise Financial. Photo Courtesy Of Hubbard. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ameriprise Financial has named Jay Hubbard as a new complex director to lead 70 advisors located in five branch offices in the Greater Chicago Metro: downtown Chicago, Deerfield, Downers Grove, Lake Zurich, Orland Park and St. Charles. Hubbard joined Ameriprise from Merrill Lynch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005612/en/

As a complex director, Hubbard partners with advisors to help them efficiently provide an outstanding client experience and achieve industry-leading growth for their practices. He also leads recruiting new and high potential advisors to join the firm in his territory.

"I joined Ameriprise because of the firm's unwavering focus on delivering the tools advisors need to provide a first-rate experience to their clients, and the resources advisors want to grow their practices," said Hubbard. "I'm impressed with the way Ameriprise truly partners with advisors to help them achieve success as determined by the advisors and their team. Leaders here clear the way for advisors to focus on what they do best: providing outstanding service and solid advice that helps clients feel confident about their financial futures. It's no wonder that Ameriprise advisors grow their practices faster than competitors."

Hubbard started his career in 2008 and quickly moved into leadership positions with Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and Merrill Lynch. He has a strong track record for helping advisors grow organically and through practice acquisitions by delivering service that exceeds client expectations.

"Advisors from across the industry are recognizing Ameriprise's leadership in financial planning, robust integrated technology platform, wide investment capabilities, and commitment to supporting the advisor-client relationship," said Brian Mora, Ameriprise Regional Vice President who leads the Central region. "We have big goals to grow our presence with elite advisors throughout Chicago, and I'm excited to have Jay leading this work. He brings a fresh perspective and is so passionate about partnering with advisors on the things that matter most to them."

Hubbard will relocate to the Chicago area with his wife and five children.

Ameriprise advisors provide financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Stephanie Siegle at (612) 671-2593 or at stephanie.siegle@ampf.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Ameriprise Financial cannot hire individuals into the financial advisor position who are not legally authorized to work in the U.S. or who require or will require sponsorship for employment visa status.

Investment advisory products are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., Member FINRA and SIPC

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005612/en/