Deadly crash closes Shoup Road in El Paso County

UPDATE: On December 6, 2021 a single vehicle fatal crash occurred when a 2004 Toyota Sequoia was traveling eastbound on Shoup Road when the driver, a 29-year-old male lost control. The vehicle overturned, and the driver was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle.

He died on scene.



For further information, contact Pueblo Dispatch at 719‐544‐2424.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash Monday morning on Shoup Road in El Paso County. One person died as a result of the wreck.

A section of the road has been closed off while law enforcement investigates.

A FOX21 News crew on scene said the crash appears to have involved a single SUV.

At this time, no information regarding the identity of the person killed, or the cause of the crash has been released.

This article will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.