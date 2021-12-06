ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Voices: Downing Street ‘Christmas party’ is not about hypocrisy. It’s about criminality

By Tom Peck
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hv7Jl_0dFLScDw00

Shall we start by saying it’s got nothing to do with hypocrisy. Nothing at all. The Downing Street Christmas party is not about there being one rule for them and another for everybody else, however screamingly obviously true that might be. It is about straightforwardly outrageous and almost certainly criminal behaviour.

Last year, when the former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke was jailed for sexual assault, it was not routinely pointed out that, having been an elected MP, and having sworn an oath of allegiance to abide by the law, his three counts of sexual assault were therefore also acts of hypocrisy. To do so would be absurd.

And likewise, at the very height of the pandemic, in the middle of its very bleakest moment, when 514 people who might not have seen their families for a month have died that day, and millions are frankly terrified, when those in power say, “Bollocks, we’re having the Christmas party anyway”, hypocrisy is so far down the charge sheet that it doesn’t come into it (even though there is no suggestion of any crime as serious as Elphicke’s).

Dominic Raab is the actual justice secretary. The best he could do at the weekend was to say that, actually, as it had happened almost a full year ago, the police policy is not to investigate it. Kit Malthouse is the policing minister. The best he could do on the radio on Monday morning was say, “I am not an investigator”, and repeat that he’s been told that no rules were broken, and that you’d have to ask someone else.

Who else can they ask? The prime minister. He was in Liverpool, dressing up like a police officer, but not one with sufficient power to investigate or even deny the blatantly obvious crimes that have been happening in his own house. There is, of course, no suggestion Johnson himself was at the drinks party. He, in all likelihood, was upstairs, in his gold-wallpapered flat which, at the time, he was actively hoping to find a way to make somebody else pay for. Picture that, if you can somehow bring yourself to do so. It is as grim as it gets.

It is not exactly hard to imagine what happened. The offices of Downing Street have been busy all through every lockdown. Come 18 December last year, it hardly seems beyond the realm of reason that someone might have suggested that, you know, we’re all here together all day anyway, what harm would a few beers do? A few nibbles? A Secret Santa? Maybe a quiz? It might be, you know, strictly speaking, against the rules, but what harm, what actual harm, can it do?

There are only two alternatives. One is that nothing anything like a party ever actually took place. Nobody seriously believes this. Nobody has bothered to deny it. The other is that dozens of 10 Downing Street staff are all stupid enough to believe they were not breaking the rules. That they weren’t doing anything wrong. Nobody seriously believes this either. No one is stupid enough to believe they’re that stupid.

So what harm can it do? Well, was it not in September 2020, before the full lockdown restrictions that absolutely nobody believes have not been broken were introduced, that pubs were ordered to close at 10pm? At the time, it was somewhat sarcastically pointed out that the virus doesn’t just go home at 10 o’clock, to which Boris Johnson, in the House of Commons, had the following to say: “What we have seen from the evidence is that, alas, the spread of the disease does tend to happen later at night after more alcohol has been consumed. This is one way that we see of driving down the R without doing excessive economic damage and that’s the balance we have to strike.”

It turned out, of course, that the balance didn’t quite work, and the pubs would be shut down altogether, but the secret late licence in 10 Downing Street carried on as before.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter by clicking here

This is not a case of so-called “gotcha” journalism. When the Scottish chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, personally advised on and oversaw lockdown rules for Scotland and was then caught having driven to her second home in Fife, she resigned. She had been a hypocrite, but she had almost certainly visited no medical harm on anybody else. She resigned as a point of principle.

When Dominic Cummings did the same, he didn’t resign, even though by his own account as read out in the Downing Street garden, his family required medical attention in Durham from NHS workers who should never have come into contact with them, because they should have stayed in London. He and his family could actively have spread Covid.

What very obviously happened in Downing Street, a week before the most lonely, miserable Christmas most people can recall, wasn’t a mere act of hypocrisy. It was reckless, dangerous and outrageous, and it cannot be allowed to just quietly go away.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Labour calls for police investigation over alleged Downing Street parties

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has called on the country’s most senior civil servant to call in the police over allegations that parties were held in Downing Street amid Covid lockdowns.The Daily Mirror said the Prime Minister gave a speech at a packed leaving do for a senior aide last November when the country was in the midst of the second lockdown.The newspaper said members of his No 10 team then held their own festive party days before Christmas, while London was under Tier 3 restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Question Time audience laughs as Tory minister defends Downing Street party

BBC’s Question Time audience openly laughed as the Vaccines Minister defended a Number 10 party. Maggie Throup was questioned over revelations that there were two No10 bashes in November and December last year. Boris Johnson allegedly spoke at the first event held during England’s national lockdown, before a Christmas party...
WORLD
The Independent

Police must investigate ‘historic crimes’, says minister after Raab suggests No 10 parties should be ignored

Police should investigate whether Christmas parties were held in Downing Street in violation of Covid restrictions if a report is made, the policing minister has suggested.Home Office minister Kit Malthouse said forces “should be investigating anything that is a historic crime to them”, amid claims that festive events were held at No 10 while strict curbs were in place last year.It follows criticism of justice secretary Dominic Raab after he suggested on Sunday that police “don’t normally look back and investigate things that have taken place a year ago”.But Mr Malthouse told Sky News on Monday: “If reports are made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson agrees to hand over information about No 10 Christmas parties to the police

Boris Johnson has agreed to hand over information about potentially illegal Christmas parties in No 10 to the police, opening up a new front in the controversy.Under pressure from Keir Starmer to co-operate with any investigation by “handing over everything that government knows”, the prime minister replied: “Of course we will do that.”The move comes after the Metropolitan Police said it is examining the video of senior Downing Street staff joking about holding a lockdown-breaking party, as part of a review of alleged law breaches.In the Commons, Mr Johnson switched tack – after days of denying any party took...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Kit Malthouse
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

The Tories are waging a war on drugs – but there is cocaine all over the parliamentary loos

It’s a terrible thing, when you can hear a man sweat through the radio. The Home Office minister Kit Malthouse was being questioned by Mishal Husain on the Today programme this morning, about last year’s Downing Street Christmas party. If it was as described – two-score people at least, in the same room, drinking and playing party games – then how could it have been within the rules? “This is hypothetical,” Malthouse kept saying, as if he was tapping into an ancient interview woo-hoo, the magic word you could say to make it all stop. Unfortunately, he was not. Finally, he executed his handbrake turn: he couldn’t comment on the party, because he didn’t know what had happened; he couldn’t find out what had happened, because he was much more focused on the war on drugs.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I gave birth alone while Downing Street partied – like all who suffered in lockdown, I’m furious

Six weeks before the prime minister’s spokesperson, Allegra Stratton, smirked her way through a mock press conference over an illegal Downing Street Christmas party with “no social distancing”, I was admitted to hospital.Back in October 2020 – when coronavirus case rates were rising fast and tiered restrictions were first being established – I was coming to the end of a complicated pregnancy. I had gestational diabetes and it was agreed that the baby should make an appearance earthside before my expected due date. So I packed up my bags, was settled into the ward by my husband, and was...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downing Street#Hypocrisy#Criminality#Uk#Conservative
Shropshire Star

Daughter of woman who died alone a year ago voices fury at No 10 party video

Jackie Green said the Prime Minister needs to resign after footage emerged of aides laughing about the alleged Christmas party. A grieving woman whose mother died alone in hospital with Covid on the day of the alleged Downing Street Christmas party has called on Boris Johnson to resign after video emerged of aides laughing about the subject.
U.K.
newschain

Scottish Secretary was not at Downing Street party

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said he was not invited to a Christmas party in Downing Street at the centre of controversy. A reported gathering on December 18 last year, as the country was struggling to stave of the second wave of coronavirus, has drawn criticism despite assurances from Downing Street that no rules were broken.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Cabinet Secretary to investigate Department for Education’s party, official says

A Whitehall party instigated by former education secretary Gavin Williamson and held in the lead-up to Christmas last year will form part of the inquiry into a gathering in Number 10, a top civil servant has said.Susan Acland-Hood, permanent secretary at the Department for Education (DfE), admitted that she attended the gathering, where there were drinks and food, on December 10 last year in the department’s canteen.She told MPs that if any DfE staff, including herself, were found to have broken the rules then they would face disciplinary action.Her comments came after the DfE admitted it held a social gathering...
EDUCATION
BBC

Downing Street party: Grieving doctor's dismay at No 10 video

Dr Saleyha Ahsan, from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, says a video of Downing Street staff joking about holding a Christmas party caused her to have flashbacks of losing her dad around the same time last year. Dr Ahsan, a doctor who takes care of critically ill patients,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Minister admits he would be ‘surprised’ if parliament didn’t have illegal drug use

Boris Johnson’s policing minister has admitted he would be “surprised” if people weren’t taking illegal substance in parliament, as the government prepares to announce a new crackdown on “lifestyle” drug use.Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of widespread drug use at Westminster.Sir Lindsay said he wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” after the Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in parliament.Policing minister Kit Malthouse said he would be “surprised” if there were not users of illegal drugs in...
POLITICS
grahamcluley.com

Leaked Downing Street video footage exposes staff laughing about party

It’s outside of the scope of this website to determine whether newspaper claims that 10 Downing Street held a booze-fuelled Christmas party that “broke Covid lockdown rules” in December last year are accurate or not. But what’s interesting to me is that once again video has leaked...
U.K.
BBC

Downing Street party: Who is Allegra Stratton and why has she quit?

The resignation of Allegra Stratton from her job as a senior government spokeswoman comes after a day of drama at Westminster, with the prime minister launching an investigation into whether Covid rules were broken at a lockdown party in Downing Street. Ms Stratton has enjoyed a stellar broadcasting career but...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories break ranks to condemn alleged No 10 Christmas party

The Prime Minister is facing increasing hostility from his own party in light of claims Downing Street staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas gathering last year.Several Tory backbenchers, along with the former Scottish Conservatives leader, Ruth Davidson have expressed concerns over the affair – arguing that the allegations, if true, are “unacceptable” and “indefensible”.Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that he was “furious” at footage showing aides joking about festive celebrations in December 2020, and apologised “unreservedly” for the offence caused.But he insisted he had been repeatedly assured “there was no party and no Covid rules were...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

369K+
Followers
141K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy