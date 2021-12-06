What we know about Biden’s Alliance for the Future of the Internet

President Joe Biden is looking to close his two-day virtual Summit for Democracy on Friday by shining a spotlight on the importance of election integrity, countering authoritarian regimes and bolstering independent media.On the summit's first day, Biden announced plans for the U.S. to spend up to $424 million around the world to support independent media, anti-corruption work and more. The initiative came as he called on world leaders to work with him to reverse what he called an alarming diminishment of democracy around the globe.“Will we allow the backward slide of rights and democracy to continue unchecked?” Biden said...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO