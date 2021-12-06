ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What we know about Biden’s Alliance for the Future of the Internet

By Thomas Macaulay
The Next Web
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new frontier in the battle for the web may emerge this week. At a virtual “Summit for Democracy” hosted by President Joe Biden, the White House is expected to launch its “Alliance for the Future of the Internet.”. While precise plans for the alliance remain unclear, internal documents...

thenextweb.com

