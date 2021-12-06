ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Cap (WDH-2349)

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was frustrated by not being able to employ my cell phone when engaged in various activities," said an inventor from Washington, D.C. "This inspired me to develop a hands-free means to house the phone."

He developed the CELL PHONE HOLDER SKULL CAP to provide wearers with peace of mind by enabling them to hold a mobile phone in a hands-free manner. This invention frees the wearer's hands to perform other tasks to make conversing on the phone more comfortable and convenient. Additionally, it helps the wearer to remain warm and toasty.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2349, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-cap-wdh-2349-301438056.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Presents New Baseball Accessory (SFO-787)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I bought my children baseball gloves, I tried every product on the market to help break in the glove. They all failed, repeatedly," said an inventor from Hercules, Calif. "So, I created the ACCELERATED BREAKING SYSTEM." The invention fulfills the need for a...
TheStreet

InventHelp Presents Vehicle Blind Spot Indicator (SOG-559)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I bought a video system with a the console and had the item placed on my personal Slingshot," said the inventor from Tracey, Calif. "I was inspired by the need of a clear and safe way to combat the blind spot for the driver of a Slingshot."
CARS
TheStreet

ALGOGEMS: An Innovative Solution To Easily Create Your NFT Free Of Charge

LYON, France, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algogems, launched by a Lyon-based start-up, has entered the non-fungible token (NFT) market with a simple solution for the public and professionals alike. It lets users easily buy and sell NFTs, which are unique digital assets traded using cryptocurrency and that guarantee ownership of a digital object (e.g., a photo).
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheStreet

Yescarta® Is First CAR T-cell Therapy To Report Five-Year Survival Data From Pivotal Study Showing Durable Long-Term Survival In Patients With Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced five-year follow-up data from the pivotal ZUMA-1 trial of Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in adult patients with refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). Among all patients treated with Yescarta, the five-year overall survival (OS) rate was 42.6% (95% CI, 32.8 - 51.9). Among patients who had a complete response (CR), the five-year OS rate was 64.4% (95% CI, 50.8 - 75.1) and median survival time has yet to be reached. Among treated patients alive at five years, 92% have received no additional treatment since their one-time infusion of Yescarta, suggestive of a cure for these patients. The data were presented today at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (Abstract #1764).
CANCER
TheStreet

ZUMA-7 Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial Sites (Graphic: Business Wire)

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from the primary analysis of ZUMA-7, a global Phase 3 study evaluating Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) as a one-time infusion, in a head-to-head study against standard of care (SOC) for adults with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who relapsed or were refractory to first-line treatment. Yescarta was evaluated against the current SOC which is a multi-step process intended to culminate in a stem cell transplant. ZUMA-7 was initiated in 2017 and is the first and largest Phase 3 randomized study of any CAR T-cell therapy in the second-line setting, enrolling 359 patients in 77 centers around the world. ZUMA-7 is considered a landmark trial for being the only study to reach the clinically meaningful two-year follow-up milestone. The findings were featured in the American Society of Hematology (ASH) press briefing today at their 63 rd ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition and in a simultaneous publication in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The data will also be presented in full at the ASH plenary session on Sunday, December 12 (Abstract #2).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Precision BioSciences Reports Clinical Program Updates For Its Allogeneic CAR T Pipeline

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company using its ARCUS® genome editing platform to develop allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced program updates across its allogeneic CAR T cell therapy pipeline, including updated data for its Phase 1/2a clinical study of PBCAR0191 with enhanced lymphodepletion (eLD) 1 presented at the 63 rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventor#Mobile Phone#Dept#D C#Inventhelp#Http Www
TheStreet

Yescarta® Demonstrates Durable Two-Year Clinical Benefit In Adults With Relapsed Or Refractory Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Including Follicular Lymphoma

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced updated two-year results from ZUMA-5, a global, multicenter, single-arm, open-label Phase 2 study evaluating Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) after at least two prior lines of therapy. The data were presented in an oral session during the 63 rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (Abstract #93).
HEALTH
TheStreet

Gamida Cell Presents New Omidubicel Data At 63rd ASH Annual Meeting

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for cancer and other serious diseases, presented clinical updates on omidubicel in two presentations on the first day of the 63 rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held in Atlanta, Georgia and virtually December 11-14, 2021.
CANCER
TheStreet

Newgen Secures Patent For Integrated Capture And Analysis Of Documents

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, has announced that the Indian patent office has granted a patent ( No. 383940) for its invention entitled "Integrated Capture and Analysis of Documents." This is for a term of 20 years commencing from January 14, 2011, in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
TheStreet

Verizon Response: Unlimited Call/text/data For Parts Of Kentucky, Illinois

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center. What you need to know:. Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business* customers in parts of Kentucky and Illinois will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 12/12...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheStreet

Aelf Hosts Its Inaugural Metaverse Hackathon - Top Of OASIS

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aelf's first metaverse-themed hackathon — Top of OASIS — has opened on December 12th, 2021. Participants are invited to submit their projects anytime before Feb. 9th, 2022. The distribution of the $680,000 prizes will be announced on Feb. 15th, 2022. The Top...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Sana Biotechnology Presentations At 2021 ASH Annual Meeting Highlight Progress With Platforms And CAR T Cell Programs

Hypoimmune CAR T cells evade both innate and adaptive immune systems in murine models, even in animals with pre-existing immunity to CAR T cells. CD8- and CD4-targeted fusosomes generated functional CAR T cells in vivo , demonstrating T cell-specific delivery and therapeutic function in animal models. SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2021...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Imago BioSciences Presents Positive Data From Ongoing Phase 2 Study Of Bomedemstat In Essential Thrombocythemia At ASH 2021

Imago BioSciences, Inc. ("Imago") (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today presented positive data from its ongoing global Phase 2 clinical study evaluating bomedemstat in patients with essential thrombocythemia (ET). The data were presented in an oral session during the 63 rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 11-14, 2021. Previously, a Phase 2 data set with a cut-off date of May 18, 2021 was presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
74K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy