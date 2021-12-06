ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘It’s a jungle out there’: Florida police pull 5-foot snake from man’s new couch

By WFLA, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida man called police Saturday afternoon when he found a 5-foot-long red-tailed boa deep inside his new couch, Clearwater police said.

In a Facebook post , officers said the man bought the couch days earlier, adding that he believed the snake was hiding in the couch since it was moved inside his home.

In response, officers temporarily removed the couch from the home and found the snake burrowed deep inside it. They then carefully extracted the snake from its hiding place, adding, “It was easily 5 feet long,” the Facebook caption said .

Authorities said the snake was taken to a local pet store after being plucked from the couch.

    Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department
    Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department

Officers also carried the couch back inside the man’s home.

“It’s a jungle out there sometimes,” officers said.

