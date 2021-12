A federal judge on Thursday ordered a group of nine attorneys to pay about $175,000 in legal fees for starting a lawsuit to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan. Sidney Powell, who was part of Trump’s “elite strike force” of election lawyers, and Lin Wood, the conspiracy theorist and former Trump attorney currently in the midst of a very public bridge-burning meltdown, are among them.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO