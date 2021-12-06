ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Chief Cleopatra!

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured in the Austin Chronicle and on KUTX, Chief Cleopatra's star is shining brightly especially after becoming an official artist at SXSW this year. Influenced by artists like Santigold, Blood Orange, and Thundercat, Cleo has fine-tuned her sultry, powerful, and soulful styles. She has even started diving into psychedelic soul roots...

