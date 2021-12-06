Chlöe Bailey's Candy-Apple-Red Locs Fall Down to Her Butt

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Short of the knit-headband phase I went through in middle school and the doodads my mom would put in my hair when I was a toddler who didn't have cogent opinions yet, I have very purposely not lived that hair accessory life. And I can more or less pinpoint when my aversion started: the mid-1980s. It was a chaotic time for hairstyles, and a little something called a banana clip promised to rein things in in a stylish, '80s-voluminous way. It was a curved piece of plastic about five inches long, with comb-like teeth that swept hair together from the sides and snapped it in place on one of its hinged ends to create what was essentially a ponytail that took up the entire back of your head. And it was my arch (no pun intended) nemesis.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO