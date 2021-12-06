ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Chlöe Bailey's Candy-Apple-Red Locs Fall Down to Her Butt

By Gabi Thorne
Allure
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to her angelic voice, Chlöe Bailey is known for her gorgeous lengthy brown locs, which she often wears in a wide range of creative hairstyles. This past year, the Cancer performer has been experimenting with hair color, starting with a light butter blonde hue that she debuted in her...

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

I Need Chloe Bailey to Know That Her Angelic Cover of Adele's "Easy on Me" Broke My Heart

Make room for a box of tissues on whatever surface is closest to you, because Chloe Bailey released an Adele cover, and we are not OK. On Dec. 9, the "Have Mercy" singer shared a video of herself performing "Easy on Me" from Adele's new album, 30, and belting out every high note like it was made for her, all from the comfort of an armchair. Sitting in front of the mic, Bailey tilted her head from side to side, easing into the intro as the gentle piano melody started to play. But it only took seconds before she began to hum and break our hearts with her powerhouse vocals.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Allure

Florence Pugh Fainted While Getting Her Septum Pierced

Getting pierced is not an easy feat. Even if you're excited about the new hole, it can hurt and sometimes hurt a lot. But the end result oftentimes is worth the risk, and actor Florence Pugh knows this firsthand. On December 5, she revealed that she got a new septum piercing and that she fainted during the process.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Jessica Alba Chopped Off Her Hair Into a Flipped-Out Bob

Celebrities are confusing and magical creatures. Because of their access to the most expensive and skilled hair services, they can have super long hair one day, a buzz cut the next, and pink beachy waves the next-next. Take Jessica Alba, for example. Even if you follow her closely on Instragram — and perhaps because you follow her closely on Instagram — it can be hard to tell what length and color the actor and entrepreneur's hair is on any given day. She seems to change it up within hours sometimes! But one thing is abundantly clear, at least at the moment: Jessica Alba has chopped off her hair, and she's rocking a contemporary take on the retro flipped-out bob.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

TikTok Declares Banana Clips Are Back Without Consulting Me First

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Short of the knit-headband phase I went through in middle school and the doodads my mom would put in my hair when I was a toddler who didn't have cogent opinions yet, I have very purposely not lived that hair accessory life. And I can more or less pinpoint when my aversion started: the mid-1980s. It was a chaotic time for hairstyles, and a little something called a banana clip promised to rein things in in a stylish, '80s-voluminous way. It was a curved piece of plastic about five inches long, with comb-like teeth that swept hair together from the sides and snapped it in place on one of its hinged ends to create what was essentially a ponytail that took up the entire back of your head. And it was my arch (no pun intended) nemesis.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Short Hair#Red Hair#Cancer
Allure

Did Millie Bobby Brown Tease Her Next Movie With a Bob and Blunt Bangs?

Millie Bobby Brown has been a proud owner of a shoulder-grazing lob for a while now. Despite the short haircut, the actor still likes to play around with her styling. She's worn slicked-back buns, half-up looks with wavy tendrils, and sleek and straight styles with bumped ends. But now, that blonde-highlighted lob has been replaced with a shorter, chin-length bob and a full set of bangs.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira Dyed Her Hair Red

With the next season of HBO’s Euphoria coming out on January 9 of next year, we’re just a little over a month away from seeing our favorite messed up teens on the small screen again. In the meantime, we have 100% been keeping up with the cools kids that play them on Instagram. Barbie Ferreira, who plays the iconic Kat Hernandez in the series, gave us a major hair update yesterday—posting new fiery copper hair on her Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

7 Piercing Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

In our humble opinion, nothing beats the rush of getting a needle poked through your skin for a piercing. Among the various ways to express yourself through body modification, they're relatively low risk and just plain ol' fun. Piercing trends tend to ebb and flow. Some locations, like the ear...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Footwear News

Ashlee Simpson Says Hello Kitty in Houndstooth Jacket and Black Booties at Forever 21 Collab Event

Beloved cartoon character Hello Kitty has another collaboration, and this time it’s with Forever 21. Ashlee Simpson joined a whole host of other celebs in celebrating the launch of the new collection on Dec. 9 at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. The event was also attended by actress and model Inanna Sarkis and boyfriend Matthew Noszka, Angela Simmons and Ryan Destiny. The Forever 21 x Hello Kitty collaboration brings together the iconic brands for a trendy women’s and kids’ apparel and accessories collection. Styles include bodysuits, sweat suits, jackets, hats, purses and more. Prices start at just $6.99. The collection is available at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
arcamax.com

Iggy Azalea says her house 'looks like a candy cane'

Iggy, 31 - who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My house has the most lights I've ever done before and a Santa etc on the roof. "I'm feeling very smug (sic)" Asked whether she's opted for traditional...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Beyoncé's French Manicure Is Unlike Any French Manicure We've Ever Seen

While the Beyhive has been not-so-patiently for Beyoncé's seventh album, she has been relaxing and living her best life, traveling and spending time with her husband and three children. In the midst of it all, she still manages to give us new Ivy Park goodies and gorgeous fashion and beauty moments to praise. Case in point: In September, she looked stunning in a bright neon green eye shadow, a color we don't often see from her. Then, two months later she showed off an emerald green and gold French manicure that we couldn't take our eyes of.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Wild Choosing Winter Boots in $21 Leopard-Print Sweater & Skinny Jeans

Sometimes, even Jessica Simpson needs help choosing shoes—as seen in her latest Instagram post. Simpson took to social media to share her outfit ideas for a dinner date with her kids. The Footwear News cover star posed for a mirror selfie in a pair of classic blue jeans, layered gold necklaces, rings and a beige headband. Simpson elevated her glam look with a cozy leopard sweater—naturally, from her own fashion line. The actress’ Kenna style, currently on sale for $21 (from $70), featured a crewneck fit with long sleeves, beige trim and a tan leopard print. Her graphic top gave her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Miley Cyrus Has Skunk Hair Now — But, Like, in a Cool Way

You've seen two-tone hair on just about every celebrity imaginable these days: Gwen Stefani, Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, the list goes on and on… Miley Cyrus is the latest of them to foray into the dual-sided hair color trend, but as she always does, she put her unmistakably Miley spin on it. The singer appeared in New York City on December 9 for a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside Pete Davidson, and she debuted some new black streaks in her shaggy, platinum-blonde hair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy