Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in UEFA Champions League Group A on Wednesday with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus securing top spot for Pep Guardiola's men. Kylian Mbappe had put the French giants ahead against the run of play five minutes into the second half after City did everything but score in the first before Sterling finally hit the net after 63 minutes and Jesus put them in front on 77.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO