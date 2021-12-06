ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan school shooting: Police to interview artist whose studio was where Crumbleys were arrested

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVu5M_0dFLQwYo00

The artist whose studio was where the parents of Ethan Crumbley were captured will be questioned by police to see if he has any connection to James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Andrzej Sikora, 65, is the owner of the Detroit studio where the Crumbleys were captured during a manhunt, Reuters reported.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a written statement, “We will vigorously investigate the totality of the situation so a determination can be made if there is any criminality or obstruction of justice involved.”

Sikora’s attorney told the Detroit Free Press that his client said he is innocent and is cooperating with law enforcement. The attorney said Sikora contacted police when he learned about the arrest.

James and Jennifer Crumbley had said that they would turn themselves in to the police if they were charged in connection to the deadly shooting allegedly carried out by their 15-year-old son.

But on Friday, after charges of involuntary manslaughter were filed, they did not and were eventually captured early Saturday morning after police received a tip that they were at a commercial building in Detroit, the Free Press reported.

Police said Ethan Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, last week, killing four students and wounding seven other people.

He has been charged as an adult accused of murder and terrorism among other charges, The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors allege James Crumbley bought the gun used in the shooting on Black Friday as an early Christmas present for his son.

School officials grew concerned when Ethan Crumbley was apparently searching for communication on his phone in class last Monday. On Tuesday, before the shooting started, a teacher found a note on his desk that was a drawing of a gun with the words, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me,” the AP reported.

The Crumbley family met with school officials last Tuesday but returned to class when his parents left the building. Hours later, law enforcement said Ethan Crumbley opened fire at the school, the AP reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Details of Emmett Till killing still a mystery as probe ends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — The investigation into the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago ended as it began, with a mystery that might never be solved. All these decades later, it's still not even clear whether the gruesome homicide was the work of a pair of racist brutes or a larger group of conspirators.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Father accused of selling daughter to another man after girl gives birth, police say

BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of selling his juvenile daughter last year to a 20-year-old man. Kentucky State Police and social services launched an investigation last month after learning that the girl, whose age was not released, had given birth in March, police said Wednesday. They determined that the girl’s father sold her to a 20-year-old Beaver Dam man and that she had been living with the man ever since.
KENTUCKY STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Teen pleads not guilty in October mall shooting of 3

LANCASTER, Pa. — A teenager accused of shooting three people inside a Pennsylvania mall in October has waived a hearing and entered a plea of not guilty. LNP newspaper reports that 16-year-old Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez of Lancaster waived arraignment Friday on attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other charges in the Oct. 17 shooting at Park City Center.
LANCASTER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Truck crashes into storefront in Greene County

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a incident in Waynesburg, where a vehicle crashed into an empty storefront. The incident occurred at the Greene Plaza in Waynesburg Saturday afternoon, and a truck ended up completely inside the building. The storefront was empty. No information on injuries or the cause...
WAYNESBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Shooting#Murder#Reuters#The Detroit Free Press#The Free Press#Oxford High School#The Associated Press#Ap
WPXI Pittsburgh

Photo from tornado-damaged home lands almost 130 miles away

When Katie Posten walked outside Saturday morning to her car parked in her driveway, she saw something that looked like a note or receipt stuck to the windshield. She grabbed it and saw it was a black and white photo of a woman in a striped sundress and headscarf holding a little boy in her lap. On the back, written in cursive, it said, “Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942." A few hours later, Posten would discover that the photo had made quite a journey - almost 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the back of monstrous winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
65K+
Followers
81K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy