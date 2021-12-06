ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

50 Cent Actually Apologizes To Madonna For Roasting Her On Social Media

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zu4yR_0dFLQunM00

Source: Scott Gries / Getty

Anyone’s who ever had a run-in with 50 Cent knows that getting him to apologize is like pulling teeth from a shark, but it seems like Madonna was able to do just that. Getting 50 to apologize we mean, not the shark thing.

Last week, Fiddy reposted a picture of the “Material Girl” singer in fishnet stockings and clowned her in the caption to the now deleted post saying “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL… that’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.” In true 50 fashion, the G-Unit general continued to roast the iconic singer by reposting peoples responses in which they piled on his joke with photoshopped images of Madonna’s fishnet laced legs under a house a la The Wizard of Oz .

Taking notice of the online slander her thirst pics were receiving thanks to 50, Madonna clapped back at the Queens rapper by posting a pic of the two hugged up in 2003 and called him out for “pretending” to be her friend and “talking smack” about her.

“I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media,” Madonna wrote. “You’r just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Realizing he might’ve struck a nerve and apologized on social media saying “ok I’m sorry,” adding, “I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

Aside from the illuminati obviously forcing this apology, 50 doesn’t seem to believe in ending sentences with periods. He’s since deleted the post but screenshots live forever.

While we’re not sure if 50 was being sincere or sarcastic, this is the closest thing to an apology anyone’s gotten from 50 in forever. Progress, right?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
50 Cent
Person
Fiddy
TVShowsAce

Nikkole Paulun Begs Fans For Money Then Goes On Vacation

Teen Mom fans slammed Nikkole Paulun for going on a family vacation. This comes after the reality star begged her fans and followers for money, so she could keep her lawyer. The 16 and Pregnant alum took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of photos and clips of her “family getaway” to Kalahari Resorts.
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Madonna gets apology from 50 Cent over mocking Instagram photos

50 Cent is offering up an apology to Madonna. The two stars recently got into a scuffle of sorts on social media when the rapper, 46, commented on one of the pop star‘s Instagram posts. In late November, Madonna shared a series of images of herself wearing risqué lingerie while...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roasting#Rapper#G Unit#Illuminati
Elle

Rihanna Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors With a Very Rihanna DM

Rihanna became the 11th person ever to be named a National Hero in Barbados this week, but tabloids and some on social media were far more fixated on whether or not she could be expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky because of the orange dress she wore. Rihanna...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after latest photoshoot

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after she posted – and deleted – a series of photos from a recent shoot. In the pics, the 28-year-old singer wore her signature winged eyeliner, paired with a red lip and slicked-back hair. But, the photos didn't go down well with her fans, with many claiming she had altered her appearance to 'look more Asian'.
BEAUTY & FASHION
energy941.com

Adele Admits She Hates Reality TV And Doesn’t Know Her Social Media Passwords

Uh oh…brace yourselves if you’re a fan of “The Real Housewives” shows or basically anything on Bravo! Adele says she just “can’t” watch any shows in the Bravo franchise. And she admitted this revelation during a makeup tutorial video Thursday with YouTuber Nikkie de Jager (a.k.a NikkieTutorials). Nikkie asked her...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ana Cheri Is Officially Single, Reveals Breakup on Instagram

Ana Cheri is a single woman. The 35-year-old influencer and model has separated from husband Ben Mooreland. Cheri and Moreland made the announcement of their breakup in joint social media posts on Sunday, Dec. 5, sharing that they have decided to go their separate ways and hinting that things were amicable.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

50 Cent Tells Madonna He ‘Did Not Intend to Hurt’ Her Feelings After Mocking Photos

50 Cent is issuing an apology after taking his occasionally controversial Instagram habits to pop-royalty territory this week. Just a few days after seemingly suggesting Madonna was too old to be posting provocative photos online, and after Madonna hit back at 50 with an old photo of them together, he’s letting the legendary pop star know that he didn’t “intend to hurt your feelings.”
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Madonna Claps Back At 50 Cent: You’re Just Jealous

Madonna had some time to gather 50 Cent … and now he’s apologizing. On Thursday the iconic singer took to Instagram to fire back at 50 after he mocked a sexy picture she posted. “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” the “Material Girl” wrote over a 2003...
CELEBRITIES
Mix 97.9 FM

The Beef Between Madonna and 50 Cent Explained

The latest celebrity feud is between Madonna and 50 Cent. Here's why the two musicians have beef... Just like many feuds, this particular one started because of social media. 50 Cent loves to troll and this time, he decided to troll Madonna following one of the pop icon's recent sexy photo shoots. According to Complex, the Queen of Pop was photographed wearing a titillating fishnet outfit.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Breaks Her Silence On Social Media

Isabel Roloff has had Little People, Big World fans worrying about her since last week, but now, she has finally broken her silence. As fans know, Isabel is pregnant with her first child with Jacob Roloff. They are expecting a son in December. On social media, she has shared plenty of updates about her pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Randall Emmett Text Messages Leak: Oh, Yes, He Cheated!

In October, we learned that Randell Emmett and LaLa Kent had broken up, just a few months after welcoming their first child together. We appear to have learned why. On Sunday night, social media user "GirlGangz7733" uploaded a series of screenshots on her Instagram Story that allegedly depicted Emmett at the forefront of many, many inappropriate conversations with other women.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy